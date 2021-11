CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell residents are feeling frustrated over the lack of progress with their new city hall. Work on the new building has been at a standstill for months as the city deals with legal issues from the company they had in charge of the project. On Wednesday the city administrator said both parties are still having discussions about the building and working on a way forward to completion.

CALDWELL, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO