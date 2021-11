On Oct. 23, the city of Montgomery hosted an annual event featuring representations of grand personalities resting in its cemeteries. Among those premier personalities was the Rev. Thomas Chilton. As was his early life, in August 1854 he finished his life in grand style, dying suddenly even as he stood in the pulpit of the Montgomery Baptist Church. His obituary included close association with such celebrities of US history as Andrew Jackson and Davy Crockett. Let’s review a few highlights of this legendary citizen.

