Public Safety

Purple in the Park remembers 2020 domestic violence victims

bctribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV) reported that there were 228 men and women...

www.bctribune.com

Related
Winchester Star

Domestic violence suspect charged

WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of stalking, assaulting and robbing his ex-girlfriend after she tried to leave him. The incident began on Oct. 30 at a county gas station, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Blake A. Armstrong of the county Sheriff's Office. The woman said she'd lived with Austin Tailor Jeller for a year. She met him at the gas station to tell him she was breaking up with him. She said he followed her to her parents' house and to a convenience store, despite her telling him to stop following her. She said Jeller then followed her to the Party City store in Stephenson where she said he assaulted her and took her phone and wallet and fled in a truck.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
kcur.org

Domestic violence shelters now have a resource to find safe housing for victims' pets

Up to 40% of domestic violence victims are unwilling to go to a shelter because they’re concerned with what will happen to pets left behind with their abuser. When Andy Bond and longtime friend, Matt Krentz, heard that many domestic violence victims didn't leave their abusers because they couldn't take their pets, they wanted to find a solution.
PETS
abc23.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Display

The St Mary’s Public Library is hosting a domestic violence awareness display, it is called empty place at the table. This is in conjunction with the Elk County based citizens against physical, sexual and emotional abuse. The display has been going on annually for over 30 years and shows us...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mariposagazette.com

Pandemic effect: domestic violence

Kaitlyn WagonerThe Covid-19 pandemic has overshadowed everything else this past year and a half. A serious side effect of the pandemic has been an increase in emotional and physical trauma related to isolation, abuse, financial issues, frustration and more. Mountain Crisis Services has had a steady influx of domestic violence victims and survivors seeking services since the pandemic began.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Plainsman

Jan Manolis Family Safe Center offers help to victims of domestic violence

Community support is what keeps the wheel turning in their quest to support victims of domestic violence, said Jan Manolis, director of the Jan Manolis Family Safe Center. And that support has been invaluable, especially through the pandemic. The purple ribbons on the trees in Campbell Park are to commemorate...
HURON, SD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Break the Cycle: Purple Ribbon 'Survivor of the Year' calls for more domestic violence awareness advocates

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3CmMz4e. Break the Cycle: Purple Ribbon 'Survivor of the Year' calls for more domestic violence awareness advocates. DARIAN KING FEATURE. Portsmouth police chief discusses controlling violent crime during community ‘chief’s forum’ event. Washington Huddle with Craig Loper and Scott Jackson. Darian King...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local nonprofit holding Thanksgiving Drive for domestic violence victims

Denton County Friends of the Family is collecting donations for its annual Thanksgiving Drive for families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. DCFOF is asking for donations of $20 gift cards, reusable shopping bags and non-perishable food items for the Thanksgiving meal drive, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The organization will put together meal kits for 350 families this year.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County sheriff, One Place working to prevent domestic violence, help victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public of tools they offer within the office to combat domestic violence. Through a partnership with One Place in Birmingham, domestic or sexual violence victims can get advocacy and support, meet with a nurse, file a police report, or speak with an attorney, all in one location.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
1011now.com

Domestic violence rates, more victims speak out amid holiday season

Meet Brad Kitt! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488. If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Crime Stoppers at 475-3600 or lincolncrimestoppers.com. Community Health Endowment of Lincoln launches Thank You Card Campaign. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hospital...
LINCOLN, NE

