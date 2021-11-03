Purple in the Park remembers 2020 domestic violence victims

WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of stalking, assaulting and robbing his ex-girlfriend after she tried to leave him. The incident began on Oct. 30 at a county gas station, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Blake A. Armstrong of the county Sheriff's Office. The woman said she'd lived with Austin Tailor Jeller for a year. She met him at the gas station to tell him she was breaking up with him. She said he followed her to her parents' house and to a convenience store, despite her telling him to stop following her. She said Jeller then followed her to the Party City store in Stephenson where she said he assaulted her and took her phone and wallet and fled in a truck.

FREDERICK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO