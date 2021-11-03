VFW, Auxiliary plan monthly meeting

THATCHER — The VFW Auxiliary Post 10385 will host its annual Nickel Auction this weekend. The Nickel Auction is a fund-raiser for the post, which serves veterans through a number of programs, including Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service, which provides structured volunteer programs under management of the VA, in cooperation with community resources to serve America’s veterans and their families; the The Veterans and Family Support Program, which offers financial and moral support, and resources for veterans, active-duty service members and their families; and various youth programs.
