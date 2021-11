Rose Marie Fields, 81, of Mesa, AZ passed away on October 18, 2021. She was born on March 26, 1940 in Shiprock, NM. Rose was a research biologist with The National Institute of Health and also worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a number of years. She was a 10K and half marathon runner and had a strong interest in general fitness. She had a passion for writing and even won awards for her writings.

MESA, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO