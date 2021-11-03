Omega Rehabilitation & Spine

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmega Rehabilitation & Spine believes in the relationship between each physician and their patient. That’s why trust, empathy and accurate, in-depth medical knowledge are keys to every treatment decision...

www.southlakestyle.com

iBerkshires.com

New Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Provider Joins BMC

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems announced the appointment of Anna Weingart, MD, to the Berkshire Medical Center medical staff and the provider staff of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services of BMC. Dr. Weingart joins Drs. Katie Hatt and Nicole Payne at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services of BMC and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Biz Times

Medical rehabilitation hospital planned in Kenosha

Albuquerque-based rehabilitative health care provider ClearSky Health announced it plans to build a 30-bed hospital in Kenosha. When completed, the hospital is expected to provide rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who have disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or other complex conditions, including COVID-19.
KENOSHA, WI
vieravoice.com

Everest plans rehabilitation hospital for Viera

A Dallas-based hospital company has announced plans for a 36-bed physical-rehabilitation facility in Viera in the near future. But details remain sketchy. Jay Quintana, the founder and chief executive officer of Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals Inc., this month announced plans to build a $24 million, 40,000-square-foot, single-story hospital on 4.1 acres in the western part of Viera.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
yoursun.com

When spine surgery is the answer

Having a back injury can put a person's life on hold. While most people can find relief through nonsurgical methods like physical therapy, steroid injections and medication management, some patients, including those with spine disorders, may need surgical intervention. Dr. Matthew Neal, a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon who specializes in minimally...
HEALTH
State
Texas State
Southlake Style

Texas TMJ & Pain Management

For over three years, Texas TMJ & Pain Management has treated jaw pain, headaches and sleep apnea as the only dedicated orofacial pain and dental sleep medicine practice in Southlake. Dr. Virk is one of three board-certified orofacial pain providers in the DFW Metroplex. His orofacial pain practice is the only one in North Texas with all major medical insurances, including medicare. With an in-house 3D CT scan, printer and digital scanner for jaw impressions, Texas TMJ & Pain Management utilizes cutting-edge medical technology to provide the relief you need from orofacial pain. Texas TMJ & Pain Management is proud to help you get back to a pain-free good night’s sleep.
TEXAS STATE
WNDU

Medical Moment: Pediatric spine scans

The average kid gets about seven scans that rely on radiation before the age of 18 -- either because they’re ill or they’ve been injured. Too much radiation in kids has been linked to cancer later in life, but a new device is reducing radiation exposure and its nasty side effects.
HEALTH
newscenter1.tv

Anti-Gravity Care in Physical Rehabilitation

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Advances in the rehabilitation field are focusing on how taking away the strain of body weight can help heal and improve our bodies through anti-gravity care. Sarah Pettyjohn, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Sundog Rehab Practice Owner, suggests that three groups of people benefit immensely from anti-gravity devices: Those recovering from lower-extremity injury, those with arthritis, and athletes.
RAPID CITY, SD
bizjournals

New CEO named for Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital

Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital will have a new CEO beginning Monday. David Mork spent the last eight years leading the Augusta University Health System's Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehab & Specialty Hospitals in Georgia. He will replace former CEO Derrick Jones, Lovelace Health System announced on Friday. Mork also worked as...
HEALTH SERVICES
baptisthealth.net

Rehabilitation is a Key Part of Cancer Treatment

There’s a moment of triumph and celebration when cancer patients ring the bell to mark the end of their treatment. But then what?. Making sure patients have the best possible experience before, during and after their cancer treatment is the top concern of physiatrist Adrian Cristian, M.D., chief of Cancer Rehabilitation at Miami Cancer Institute.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Cardiac Rehabilitation Remains Low for Eligible Medicare Beneficiaries

But expanding coverage in 2014 was associated with a notable increase in enrollment among individuals with heart failure, study results show. Cardiac rehabilitation enrollment rose among individuals with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (EF) after Medicare started covering it in 2014, but overall enrollment among Medicare beneficiaries remains less than 10% of those eligible, according to preliminary research results.
HEALTH SERVICES
aithority.com

MoveAI Technology by WizeCare Shapes the Future of Physical Rehabilitation

WizeCare, a health technology company leading the way in the delivery of intelligent, accessible, and exciting physical therapy sessions directly to patients’ homes is leveraging the power of AI movement detection, big data analysis, and deep learning to offer more intuitive and engaging rehabilitation experiences tailored to patient needs. The...
HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

