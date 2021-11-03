Omega Rehabilitation & Spine

For over three years, Texas TMJ & Pain Management has treated jaw pain, headaches and sleep apnea as the only dedicated orofacial pain and dental sleep medicine practice in Southlake. Dr. Virk is one of three board-certified orofacial pain providers in the DFW Metroplex. His orofacial pain practice is the only one in North Texas with all major medical insurances, including medicare. With an in-house 3D CT scan, printer and digital scanner for jaw impressions, Texas TMJ & Pain Management utilizes cutting-edge medical technology to provide the relief you need from orofacial pain. Texas TMJ & Pain Management is proud to help you get back to a pain-free good night’s sleep.
Comments / 0