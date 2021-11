Darlene Lopez and her crew of volunteers are preparing for their annual task of collecting toys for tots for the Christmas season. If you wish to be included in the gift list, applications are being processed only by local schools in Prowers County. No other applications will be accepted and they are limited to one per family. Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, the pick-up date for 2021 will be Thursday, December 23rd at the Toys for Tots building at 500 West Beech Street between 9am and 11am.

PROWERS COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO