CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

After Lockdown: Excerpt

By Bruno Latour
resilience.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s really weird, I know, to want to draw lessons from this repeat lockdown to the point of turning it into an almost metaphysical experience. And yet, it is indeed the physical – meta-, infra-, para- – that we’re dealing with, because this ordeal has forced us to acknowledge that we...

www.resilience.org

Comments / 0

Related
resilience.org

Climate Adaptation: Excerpt

Ed. note: This piece is a chapter excerpted from the book Climate Adaptation, published by the Arkbound Foundation. This chapter, Earth Rejuvenation, is written by Carol Manetta, and features the work of her organisation, Reap Goodness. In the days gone by, all of Earth was quiet. Standing on a hilltop,...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
Person
James Lovelock
Person
Lynn Margulis
Good News Network

Photo Catches the Moment a Squirrel Strikes ‘Mr Universe’ Pose on Their Windowsill

This funny picture shows a squirrel pulling a ‘Mr Universe’ pose on a windowsill. 65-year-old David Roberts snapped the tough-looking rodent in his garden in Glasgow. Retired David said of his lucky moment with the critter, ”It was on the window ledge running about and looking in.” Basically, it was just acting like any other normal squirrel that makes its home in the gardens and parks around the Scottish city.
ANIMALS
Bored Panda

30 Of The Funniest Halloween Fails That People Couldn’t Resist Sharing

The most successful people in the world had to fail many times before they achieved the thing they were striving for. It is like Winston Churchill said: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” So we don't have to be discouraged if something doesn't turn out as planned, the important thing is to go on.
CELEBRATIONS
Buzzfeed

Here Are 14 Of The Most Haunting Real-Life Facts You've Ever Heard

We recently came across a Reddit thread where user u/Vacancier1807 asked people to share some VERY creepy facts and, in the spirit of Halloween, we've decided to share some of them with you... 1. "If you get a blood transfusion and get the wrong type of blood, one of the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#The New World#Newton
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Calls COVID Unvaccinated People and Politics the 'Enemy'

Gene Simmons is going scorched earth on anyone who's still not vaccinated against COVID-19, and says he's sick of people using politics -- on the left AND the right -- as their rationale for remaining unvaccinated. The KISS icon went on Talkshoplive's Rock 'N' Roll Channel Wednesday and went off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
resilience.org

If you still want 1.5 – think twice and think deeply

With the world’s eyes currently glued on COP26, it’s time to take a fresh look at how we handle global, protracted crises. On the web site of Columbia University’s climate forecasting centre they once displayed an old New York law that threatened anyone with punishment who claimed being able to predict the future. And so it is very difficult to make any inferences from the ongoing climate negotiations in Glasgow and the rain of net zero pledges by nations and corporations, in order to understand where we will be heading with the climate crisis. Nevertheless, I believe that certain human traits tend to play out in remarkably similar fashion, and this can provide an opportunity to make certain predictions with reasonable confidence.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Pausing To Remember Kristallnacht, ‘The Night Of Broken Glass’ So Nobody Ever Forgets

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of South Florida’s Jewish community observed the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, considered to be the night the Holocaust began. Wednesday, the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center and the Consulate General of Israel in Miami remembered the perseverance of Holocaust survivors that experienced the horrors of Kristallnacht. The ruins of the Tielshafer Synagogue in Berlin, burnt by the Nazis on ‘Kristallnacht’ in November 1938.  (Photo by Fred Ramage/Keystone Features/Getty Images) On November 9th and 10th, 1938, also known as “The Night of Broken Glass,” Nazis damaged and destroyed thousands of Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues in Germany and Austria leaving streets covered in glass. Kristallnacht resulted in the deaths of 91 Jews and was the first time, tens of thousands of Jews were sent to concentration camps. Every year there are fewer Holocaust survivors, and they say it is important to them that the younger generation knows what happened and make certain that it never happens again.
MIAMI, FL
Gillian Sisley

33,000 People Stuck in Disneyland after Sudden Lockdown

The happiest place on Earth just became a total nightmare. For most, the idea of getting stuck in Disneyland isn’t such a bad concept. Hanging out with your favorite Disney friends, watching the parades, endlessly riding the different rides, considering it’s known as the happiest place on Earth, full of magic and joy, after the last few years many of us have had, this doesn’t sound like such a bad way to spend a couple of days.
resilience.org

Indigenous knowledge and the myth of ‘wilderness’

Aboriginal ideas of ‘wilderness’ are in contrast to romantic views of a ‘pristine’ environment. But it actively excludes Indigenous and local people from conservation. Aboriginal people in Australia view Wild Country – ‘wilderness’ – as sick country. Land that has been degraded through lack of care. Aboriginal ideas of ‘wilderness’...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy