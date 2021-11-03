Letter: Since when is defunding, conservative?

When did defunding schools become a conservative value? Having recently reached the age of 60 myself, I will venture an answer this question. One of the most shameful hypocrisies within my lifetime is the current trend of older Americans sucking at the public teat all their...
In response to “Tell (President Joe) Biden to walk back the socialism,” Barbara Essington’s recent letter:. We, as a nation, have always pooled our resources for high-ticket necessities such as infrastructure, education and the military. These “socialized” programs have in no way interfered with free enterprise or the operations of capitalism.
A disturbing finding from a recent poll—68% of Republicans, 60% of white evangelical Christians, and 82% of people who use Fox News as their main news (or fake news) source—believe the election was stolen from Trump. More disturbing is the finding that 30% of Republicans indicated violence “may be needed to save the U.S.”
There is a growing group in this nation that proclaims “America First!”, thinking it’s a term of camaraderie, when it’s anything but. Whatever conversation follows the “America First” decree generally inspires terrible justifications for racism, xenophobia and nationalism. It advances hate and discord, whether the user knows it or not.
This week, President Biden is taking victory laps over the passage of a massive physical infrastructure bill. Commentators are approving or finding fault. State and local governments have been preparing to spend the money for months, assuming they are forward-thinking. I am quietly hoping that the negotiations around the bill signify a return to “Government As Usual.”
By a vote of 8 - 1. We have a lost another hard-working, dedicated, and effective Essex leader. It's no coincidence, in my opinion, that the latest Essex official targeted for intimidation is, again, a woman. I am writing today to explain why I urged Chair Gleason to not resign....
Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich are the co-founders of Moms for Liberty. Headlines about Tuesday’s election have focused on statewide races in Virginia and New Jersey. But we’re more interested in other contests. In Bucks County, Pa., where 31 school-board seats went to advocates of greater parental rights in education. In Bedford County, Va., where the school board chair lost to a write-in candidate who champions parental rights. In Texas’s Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, where three incumbent school-board members — with a combined 55 years in office — were ousted by newcomers championing parental control over kids’ education.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle's downtown business community celebrated Wednesday after the moderate candidates it backed took commanding leads in the races for mayor, city attorney and a key council race over liberals who had called to defund the police. “This election was a choice: Do you want more performative dysfunction,...
As a longtime Coweta citizen, I am grateful for the excellent financial stewardship shown by the Coweta County Board of Education and the Administration of our school system. We have a school system that has met some of the highest levels of achievement in our country. This has been accomplished with the dedicated support of teachers, school administration, county administration and yes, us as a community.
I'll skip her discussion of the Red Sox and move on to the politics. She references MSNBC and agrees with them that "our democracy is going down in Republican flames." Isn't MSNBC an arm of the Democrat Party? Did she really expect an unbiased view? Please! How about Fox, Natalie? I'll agree it is somewhat right wing, but anything is better than MSNBC. Left wing CNN is not a good alternative either.
My children have all attended the same public elementary that I did here in West Chester. My school spirit has remained so strong for the past 40 years that the school office staff added “Class of ‘84” to my parent volunteer badge. Since I was a student, the West Chester Area School district has had a long succession of visionary superintendents, committed faculty and staff, and hard-working board members. The result has been a district that has been continuously improving.
Recent elections show “Defund the police” to be what I expected all along, a slogan better suited for the streets than the ballot box. That’s just as well. Giving the boot to “Defund the police” — a motto that, like the even more radical “Abolish the police” slogan, came out of last year’s “summer of reckoning” — should open a path to more thoughtful, workable and desirable ideas that won’t leave communities feeling defenseless.
I read, with much dismay, Mark Schuckert’s letter to the editor in your Wednesday paper. While I agree that we need our freedom to some extent, one needs to understand that freedoms are limited, in human populations, based upon how many human bodies inhabit a piece of ground. Complete freedom may be fine if you are the only inhabitant for thousands of miles. Do what you want. However, with more than 7 billion people (increasing by about a million a day) inhabiting the earth’s surface, there is a huge need for rules for there are few places where no people exist. We may not always like them but they are necessary to prevent chaos, calamity and whatever within the human populations, let alone the impact these populations are having on “mother earth.” So, Mr. Schuckert, and your freedom foundation cohorts, saddle up. The ride isn’t and won’t always be pleasant. The “rules” are here to help guide those of you who would trample all over the world and other peoples to prevent cataclysms, possibly yet unheard or seen. You and Ms. McGeachin need to understand that rules prevent chaos and with well over 7 billion people on earth right now, we darn sure don’t need more chaos and calamity as well.
The Onondaga County Conservative Party wants to replace Rep. John Katko with one Timothy Ko, according to Tuesday’s Post-Standard (”Trump supporter to launch GOP primary campaign against Rep. John Katko,” Nov. 8,2021). Ko claims that Katko isn’t “serving the people.” His reasons? Katko voted to prohibit discrimination against American citizens. He voted to give working people greater opportunity to negotiate wages, benefits and working conditions. He had the courage to vote to impeach an out-of-control politician for inciting an insurrection against our democratic institutions. His overall congressional record is solidly conservative. So how is he not “serving the people?”
Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
Families have one last chance to profit from one of the most unusual initiatives made by the federal government in reaction to the financial effect of the coronavirus pandemic if they haven't already. Time is running out for everyone who hasn't yet begun receiving the monthly Child Tax Credit stimulus...
Comments / 0