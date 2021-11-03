CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee OL Davis Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cH3O_0clBr49D00

Less than two weeks after making his first start at the University of Tennessee, third-year offensive lineman Dayne Davis has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy.

The Burlsworth Trophy is an award given annually to the most outstanding football player in America, who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Currently in his third year with the program, Davis enrolled at Tennessee in 2019 as a preferred walk-on before earning a scholarship in December 2020. The 6-7, 325-pound tackle has played in all eight games this season, seeing action on 223 offensive snaps and allowing just four pressures. The Bluff City, Tennessee, native came off the bench and played a season-high 80 snaps against No. 13 Ole Miss on Oct. 16, helping the Vols produce 467 total yards. The next week at Alabama, Davis made his first career start, playing 57 snaps without allowing a pressure or a sack, according to a press release from Tennessee.

Davis quickly caught the attention of Tennessee’s staff this spring, and he has continued to be a key piece in the offensive line rotation this fall. With the status of Cade Mays still in question for Saturday night’s game against Kentucky, Davis will once again be a pivotal player for Tennessee’s offense.

The two most notable players to win the win the award has been Baker Mayfield and Hunter Renfrow. The only other Tennessee Volunteer to be nominated for the award was Nick Reveis in 2010.

The Vols are set to battle the Wildcats at 7 pm ET on Saturday night in Lexington.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Everything Josh Heupel Said in Thursday's Press Conference

Josh Heupel's full transcript from Thursday's media availability is below, where the Vols head coach discussed final Georgia prep, Veteran's Day, facility expansion and more. “With it being Veterans Day, I want to make sure that I acknowledge the men and women that have served our country and currently do, and say thank you for all that you do. The sacrifices that you make and opportunities that you provide and have provided, to myself and all of those who enjoy what we have here inside of this country. So, thank you very much.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Vols QB Hendon Hooker Announces Scripture Book for Athletes

Hendon Hooker has often talked about how important his faith and family are to him on his football journey. He grew up the son of a high-profile quarterback, and Hendon has always loved the game of football, but when you hear him talk, it is apparent how much he puts into his faith and family.
NFL
VolunteerCountry

Five Fast Takeaways From a Rae Burrell-less Win For the Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn– The Lady Vols beat the Southern Illinois Salukis in Thompson-Boling Arena 59-49 to secure the first win of the season in Kellie Harper's third year. The most significant storyline for Tennessee is the status of Rae Burrell, as the Lady Vols' best player left in the late stages of the first half with an apparent knee injury and did not return in the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Football
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Pair of Tennessee Seniors Talk Georgia Prep, Thoughts on Kentucky During Tuesday Press Conference

Theo Jackson and Matthew Butler have been two of the most vital pieces for Tennessee's defensive success this season, as Jackson is third on the team in tackles, and Butler is fourth in sacks The two seniors met with the media during Tuesday's press conference to share final thoughts regarding the Kentucky game, but, more importantly, to talk about what Georgia brings to the table and how Tennessee matches up.
GEORGIA STATE
VolunteerCountry

Everything Kellie Harper Said After Lady Vols Win

"Well, I got to discuss with our team that you never take a win for granted, so we got to celebrate pretty good in the locker room on that one. We knew that Southern Illinois was going to come in and be very disciplined. They had a great game plan. They were very physical, and you know they can shoot the ball. We knew we had a challenge because Jordan wasn't playing. We knew that was going to change the dynamic a little bit for us. Obviously, foul trouble and the injury. I am proud of our team. We had to piece it together the majority of the game. Hopefully, we can grow individually and get a little bit better and build on it."
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Overtime: Final Thoughts From UT-UT Martin

Tennessee made a statement offensively against UT Martin, winning 90-62 and making 17 three-pointers to open the season. Defensively, there were some first half woes, but the proper clamp was laid down in the second half on the Skyhawks, and Tennessee pulled away to win in dominant fashion. Notable standouts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tennessee Volunteer
VolunteerCountry

Vols Re-Emerge As Contender for LSU LB Commit

DeMario Tolan chose LSU over Clemson, Tennessee and a handful of other offers over the summer after taking multiple visits when the recruiting dead period finally ended. Tolan has remained locked in with the Tigers but after the news came of the Bayou Bengals and Ed Orgeron parting ways, several of the programs previously involved and new ones reached out to assure the coveted Sunshine State linebacker that he still had the opportunity to play for their program.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Meet With Media Following Win

In Rae Burrell's absence, Jordan Walker and Alexus Dye stepped up the most. Dye entered halftime with zero rebounds but got up for 13 in the second half, and Jordan Walker led the Lady Vols with 14 points, drilling a three in the late stages to cut the lead to two points before Sara Puckett finished the Salukis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
903
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy