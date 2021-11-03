Joe Banner: Fletcher Cox wasn’t traded, but his future with the Eagles remains to be seen

In all of my 20 years of passion for Eagles football, I’ve never witnessed the franchise in a position quite like this one. As it stands, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-5 this season and tied with Washington for second place in the NFC East (with the Cowboys miles ahead of both in terms of talent and wins). The team just traded their second leading pass catcher in team history, Zach Ertz, and have looked flat on offense the past 7 weeks( except for their first drive against the Raiders). Second year quarterback Jalen Hurts has struggled as of late to get the team moving the chains and maintaining possession of the ball. The team has averaged 25:53 minutes of possession to their opponents 34:06 this season Hurts’ struggles can also be traced back to rookie head coach Nick Sirianni. His lack of creativity this season has stifled this offense. Every week since week 3, the running game has been virtually invisible (Week 3: 3 attempts, Week 4: 10 attempts, Week 5: 13 attempts, and Week 6: 9 attempts). With Miles Sanders going down with his ankle injury, these numbers could get even worse. Given Sirriani’s promise to find what players excel at and to use their strengths on gameday, one may question whether or not our offensive skills players have enough talent. Rookie wide-receiver Devonta Smith has shown promise of a bright future but with 32 receptions, 406 yards, and 1 TD through 7 games, one can’t help but wonder if his unique ability to get open is actually making the team better. Second year wide out Jalen Reagor is showing the signs of being a draft bust with his 19 receptions, 165 yards, and 2 touchdowns this season. Quez Watkins has shown off his speed this season, averaging 19.3 yards per reception but QB Jalen Hurts has struggled throwing the deep ball. Perhaps the Eagles need more help on the perimeter. Dallas is showcasing their talented quadruplet of wide receivers and Dak Prescott has improved immensely as a result. If the Eagles are going to be competitive (now and in the future), they need to upgrade their skill position players.

