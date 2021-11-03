SecureAuth Acquires Acceptto to Redefine AI-driven MFA and Continuous Passwordless Authentication for the Workplace

Nobody likes passwords. From an IT perspective, passwords are notoriously insecure with compromised credentials accounting for 81% of all data breaches. As well, passwords take precious time, money, and resources to manage. From a user perspective, passwords are annoying. The average American internet user has 150+ accounts requiring passwords, far beyond the capacity of human memory. This promotes bad habits like password reuse and recycling. And poor password hygiene further fuels the security risk. Plus, people are simply tired of being continually prompted to enter their credentials to access different apps and sites.

