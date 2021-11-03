CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SecureAuth Acquires Acceptto to Redefine AI-driven MFA and Continuous Passwordless Authentication for the Workplace

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition of Contextual Behavior Threat Intelligence Technology Transitions SecureAuth into a Leader in High-Assurance Low-Friction Authentication. SecureAuth, a leader in next generation identity and access management for the Global 2000, has acquired Acceptto, an emerging leader in passwordless authentication and behavioral modeling to infer whether a user is a threat before...

martechseries.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
