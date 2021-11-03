CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow showers diminish, warming trend begins

By Kaitlyn Moffett
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start the morning under mostly cloudy skies and lingering snow showers for those along the south shore and U.P. Winds will finally shift this afternoon out of the southwest so lake effect will come to an end. Highs today climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s for our...

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Novem-brrr chill could bring snow showers to Pittsburgh area this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Find the winter fleece, grab some hot chocolate and maybe even turn on some holiday music Saturday and Sunday. It will be feeling much more like early December this weekend than the middle of November as two cold fronts drive through the area Thursday night and Friday night. By late morning Saturday, it will feel nearly 40 degrees colder than it will Thursday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Next Weather-Maker Brings Big Temperature Changes to Maryland

The next weather-maker will move into Maryland and bring big temperature changes to Maryland over the weekend. We'll squeeze in one more unseasonably warm day Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday. This will lead to showers, and maybe even...
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Rain, snow & windy conditions continue through Friday

Expect a messy Thursday as rain will be switching back and forth from snow as temperatures fall from the 40s. Winds will also be strong with this system which is what pumps in the colder air. North winds will be gusty as 10-25 mph gusting upwards of 35 mph at times. Overnight, the backside of this system which includes the snow will move into Western Minnesota and cause for light and moderate snow. The Twin Ports will be tricky with this system as we sit next to the lake where temps are still warmer, I expect less accumulation and more of a wintry mix.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Pine And Lakes News

Accumulating snow expected in Cass County Thursday into Friday

The Duluth office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of what is anticipated to be the season's first storm from noon Thursday, Nov. 11 ro noon Friday, Nov. 12. Slush and slippery roads could impair commutes Thursday evening and Friday morning. With daytime high...
CASS COUNTY, MN
KGUN 9

The warm up begins as gusty winds return to the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start to this Veterans Day, with temps in the mid 40s. Highs will climb back to the low 80s in Tucson. High pressure will build back over the region, resulting in warmer afternoon readings into next week. Otherwise, dry conditions can be anticipated through...
TUCSON, AZ
Idaho8.com

Chance of snow and rain showers tonight and Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with lows into the upper 20's with SW Winds 10-20 MPH, A few mountain snow showers. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, SW winds 15-35 MPH. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lows into the upper 30's with a slight chance of rain and snow.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Warm temps for Veterans Day with a few showers. – Check out the forecast

A cold front will move into the CSRA tomorrow night, ahead of the front we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers during your Thursday, Veterans Day, it will continue to be warm with Highs in the middle 70s…cooler where there is more clouds and showers. Not expecting much in the way of rain, as we’ve seen very dry air over us, it will be hard to overcome all the dry air, not thinking we’ll see widespread rain. The front will move to our East and Friday will be wonderful with sunny skies and Highs Lower 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Weather forecasting drastically improves since Fitzgerald sinking

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Since the Edmund Fitzgerald sinking disaster on November 10th, 1975, weather forecasting has improved significantly which leads to the question, could the disaster have been prevented with modern technology?. With how rapid the 1975 storm intensified, it was challenging for meteorologists to analyze and forecast the intensity...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Baltimore

Rain, Wind And Possible Storms On The Way Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A significant rainfall event is forecast for much of Maryland late Thursday night into Friday morning. According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, Thursday will be mild and dry, but showers and windy conditions arrive Thursday evening with steadier rain and possible storms overnight into early Friday. 3mdwx Good morning Everyone! Calm now but rain, heavy at time, and wind arrive late tonight. Watch for a billion wet leaves on those side streets tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/08u9F8qwre — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 11, 2021 As the system moves through, be aware of areas that are prone to flooding or ponding and you will notice cooler temperatures. Be prepared for hazardous conditions on the roads for your Friday morning commute. The heaviest rain is expected to fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday and some areas could see more than half an inch of rain.
BALTIMORE, MD

