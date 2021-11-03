CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Warships Sail to Black Sea, Drawing Russian Ire

By Alison Bath
realcleardefense.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES, Italy — The arrival of U.S. warships in the Black Sea in support of NATO allies has once...

www.realcleardefense.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Don’t Assume the U.S. Will Fight China and Russia One at a Time

Beijing and Moscow are boosting their strategic coordination along with their militaries. China and Russia last week conducted their first-ever joint naval patrol in the western Pacific following a combined exercise in the Sea of Japan, highlighting the deepening defense cooperation between America’s preeminent competitors. While U.S. military planners have long hoped and often assumed that any conflicts with China and Russia might come one at a time, that assumption is increasingly questionable and even dangerous.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Sea#Black Seas#Warship#Russian#Nato#The Associated Press
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

North Korea’s Laughable Military Sideshow

On Tuesday, footage hit the web of North Korean troops performing a variety of unusual “feats of strength” and similar displays of physical prowess before a packed crowd and the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Videos of the sort aren’t out of the ordinary for North Korea, or even for more developed nations like China, Russia, and arguably even the United States.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy