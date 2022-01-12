Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in West Virginia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Mingo County, WV

#49. Barbour County, WV

#48. Summers County, WV

#47. Nicholas County, WV

#46. Upshur County, WV

#45. Wayne County, WV

#44. Mason County, WV

#43. Ritchie County, WV

#42. Roane County, WV

#41. Calhoun County, WV

#40. McDowell County, WV

#39. Mercer County, WV

#38. Logan County, WV

#37. Clay County, WV

#36. Pocahontas County, WV

#35. Jackson County, WV

#34. Lincoln County, WV

#33. Harrison County, WV

#32. Pleasants County, WV

#31. Wyoming County, WV

#30. Boone County, WV

#29. Wetzel County, WV

#28. Monroe County, WV

#27. Lewis County, WV

#26. Brooke County, WV

#25. Fayette County, WV

#24. Tucker County, WV

#23. Pendleton County, WV

#22. Preston County, WV

#21. Taylor County, WV

#20. Marion County, WV

#19. Raleigh County, WV

#18. Greenbrier County, WV

#17. Randolph County, WV

#16. Hampshire County, WV

#15. Hancock County, WV

#14. Marshall County, WV

#13. Braxton County, WV

#12. Wood County, WV

#11. Kanawha County, WV

#10. Putnam County, WV

#9. Grant County, WV

#8. Cabell County, WV

#7. Monongalia County, WV

#6. Morgan County, WV

#5. Mineral County, WV

#4. Hardy County, WV

#3. Ohio County, WV

#2. Jefferson County, WV

#1. Berkeley County, WV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 773 (181 new cases, +23% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,779 (5,570 total cases)--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (101 total deaths)--- 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (6,823 fully vaccinated)--- 47.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (144 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,686 (3,401 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (56 total deaths)--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (7,292 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 891 (112 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,627 (1,839 total cases)--- 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (39 total deaths)--- 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (5,358 fully vaccinated)--- 23.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 939 (230 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,983 (5,140 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (75 total deaths)--- 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (11,651 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 964 (233 new cases, +135% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,835 (5,037 total cases)--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (75 total deaths)--- 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (10,988 fully vaccinated)--- 17.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 975 (384 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,626 (6,945 total cases)--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (96 total deaths)--- 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (17,681 fully vaccinated)--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 992 (263 new cases, +251% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,325 (4,594 total cases)--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (73 total deaths)--- 8.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (9,851 fully vaccinated)--- 32.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (97 new cases, +273% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,767 (1,793 total cases)--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (26 total deaths)--- 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (4,125 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (139 new cases, +231% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,904 (2,177 total cases)--- 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (29 total deaths)--- 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (5,985 fully vaccinated)--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,027 (73 new cases, +421% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,174 (1,292 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (9 total deaths)--- 57.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (2,699 fully vaccinated)--- 31.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,027 (181 new cases, +129% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,926 (3,688 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (56 total deaths)--- 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (6,784 fully vaccinated)--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,123 (660 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,973 (11,736 total cases)--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (202 total deaths)--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (26,433 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,127 (361 new cases, +191% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,738 (6,640 total cases)--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (155 total deaths)--- 60.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (16,803 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,140 (97 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,416 (1,737 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (28 total deaths)--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (3,741 fully vaccinated)--- 20.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,164 (96 new cases, +174% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,703 (1,460 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (23 total deaths)--- 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (4,047 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,176 (336 new cases, +331% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,217 (4,920 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (111 total deaths)--- 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (13,805 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,235 (252 new cases, +385% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,423 (3,760 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (58 total deaths)--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (9,603 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,261 (848 new cases, +149% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,296 (14,323 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (204 total deaths)--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (31,508 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,273 (95 new cases, +332% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,426 (1,673 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (31 total deaths)--- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (3,181 fully vaccinated)--- 23.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,285 (262 new cases, +134% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,198 (4,527 total cases)--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (77 total deaths)--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (9,956 fully vaccinated)--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,300 (279 new cases, +267% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,298 (4,570 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (62 total deaths)--- 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (10,061 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,301 (196 new cases, +202% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,168 (3,189 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (68 total deaths)--- 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (7,530 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,326 (176 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,040 (2,793 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (31 total deaths)--- 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (5,373 fully vaccinated)--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,326 (211 new cases, +246% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,247 (3,857 total cases)--- 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (67 total deaths)--- 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (8,477 fully vaccinated)--- 3.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,326 (291 new cases, +341% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,059 (3,962 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (87 total deaths)--- 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (9,431 fully vaccinated)--- 22.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (568 new cases, +207% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,467 (8,255 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (152 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (22,098 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,360 (93 new cases, +830% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,617 (1,410 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (32 total deaths)--- 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (3,730 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,363 (95 new cases, +459% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,319 (1,416 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (16 total deaths)--- 23.8% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,325 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,370 (458 new cases, +159% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,648 (6,903 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (112 total deaths)--- 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (14,023 fully vaccinated)--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,378 (230 new cases, +199% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,952 (3,164 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (52 total deaths)--- 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (7,390 fully vaccinated)--- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,379 (773 new cases, +206% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,992 (10,649 total cases)--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (140 total deaths)--- 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (29,217 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,396 (1,024 new cases, +221% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,376 (14,948 total cases)--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (233 total deaths)--- 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (35,376 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,408 (488 new cases, +213% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,222 (6,316 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (122 total deaths)--- 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (17,077 fully vaccinated)--- 11.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,425 (409 new cases, +265% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,101 (6,342 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (64 total deaths)--- 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (14,521 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,441 (334 new cases, +193% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,236 (4,458 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (59 total deaths)--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (8,440 fully vaccinated)--- 34.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,534 (442 new cases, +356% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,917 (5,450 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (126 total deaths)--- 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (15,827 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,539 (470 new cases, +343% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,585 (6,590 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (134 total deaths)--- 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (13,069 fully vaccinated)--- 22.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,583 (221 new cases, +163% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,907 (2,918 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (32 total deaths)--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (6,304 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,585 (1,324 new cases, +309% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,985 (16,691 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (277 total deaths)--- 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (39,090 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,686 (3,004 new cases, +271% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,024 (32,105 total cases)--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (581 total deaths)--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (106,358 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,708 (964 new cases, +234% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,645 (11,654 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (147 total deaths)--- 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (29,754 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,798 (208 new cases, +433% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,182 (2,913 total cases)--- 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (49 total deaths)--- 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (4,517 fully vaccinated)--- 29.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,914 (1,760 new cases, +208% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,149 (19,445 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (306 total deaths)--- 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (48,684 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,958 (2,068 new cases, +301% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,833 (17,778 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (160 total deaths)--- 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (57,708 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,197 (393 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,117 (3,240 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (57 total deaths)--- 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (5,705 fully vaccinated)--- 42.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,211 (594 new cases, +296% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,376 (6,012 total cases)--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (137 total deaths)--- 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (10,445 fully vaccinated)--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,308 (318 new cases, +308% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,839 (3,284 total cases)--- 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (41 total deaths)--- 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (6,415 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,325 (963 new cases, +453% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,255 (8,388 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (131 total deaths)--- 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (24,382 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,150 (1,800 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,196 (10,970 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (100 total deaths)--- 42.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (28,428 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,670 (4,373 new cases, +259% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,992 (28,591 total cases)--- 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than West Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (219 total deaths)--- 39.1% less deaths per 100k residents than West Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (48,669 fully vaccinated)--- 26.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia