CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

2.1 million votes: See the demographics of Utah's voting population

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTALb_0clBjoBa00
George Frey // Getty Images

2.1 million votes: See the demographics of Utah's voting population

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Keep reading to see the voter demographics of your state.

Utah by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 2,134,249
- Breakdown by sex: 49.9% male, 50.1% female
- Breakdown by age: 27.1% 18-29 years old, 28.7% 30-44 years old, 27.4% 45-64 years old, 16.8% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 90.8% White, 0.9% Black or African American, 1.9% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.9% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.3% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 1.5% less than high school education, 5.0% some high school (no diploma), 24.4% high school graduate or equivalency, 28.6% some college (no degree), 9.6% associate's degree, 21.1% bachelor's degree, 9.7% graduate or professional degree

The lack of Black or African American residents and voters in Utah is slowly changing , while the Hispanic or Latino group is growing much more rapidly . Though there was no clear distinction in voting preference based on age in the 2018 midterm elections, minority and educated Utah voters preferred the Democratic ticket.

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Continue reading for a glimpse into the voter demographics of neighboring states.

New Mexico

- Voting-eligible population: 1,522,171
- Breakdown by sex: 48.9% male, 51.1% female
- Breakdown by age: 21.0% 18-29 years old, 23.7% 30-44 years old, 31.1% 45-64 years old, 24.2% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 75.8% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 43.6% Hispanic or Latino, 9.6% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.8% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 3.8% less than high school education, 8.4% some high school (no diploma), 27.8% high school graduate or equivalency, 24.9% some college (no degree), 9.1% associate's degree, 15.0% bachelor's degree, 11.0% graduate or professional degree

New Mexico has the highest number of Hispanic or Latino voters in the country. This is demographically significant since Hispanic and Latino voters prefer the Democratic ticket, which only lost the state once in the last seven presidential elections. That trend is poised to continue , with October 2020 showing that Joe Biden led by double digits in the Land of Enchantment.

Wyoming

- Voting-eligible population: 434,852
- Breakdown by sex: 50.7% male, 49.3% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.7% 18-29 years old, 24.6% 30-44 years old, 32.1% 45-64 years old, 22.6% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 93.0% White, 7.7% Hispanic or Latino, data not available for other races
- Breakdown by education: 1.3% less than high school education, 4.5% some high school (no diploma), 30.5% high school graduate or equivalency, 25.8% some college (no degree), 11.2% associate's degree, 17.4% bachelor's degree, 9.2% graduate or professional degree

Of all U.S. states, Wyoming has the lowest population, slimming down its collective voting pool. However, unlike other regions where the populace affects electoral votes, Wyoming is notably overrepresented in the Electoral College, which has caused some concern in past elections. White voters account for a large majority of the ballots cast in Wyoming, which has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1952 except for one.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
Gazette

Republicans see vote as harbinger of a more competitive Colorado

Colorado Republicans were popping the corks Tuesday night even before polls across the state closed, and by the time votes had been mostly counted, they were toasting the party's revived chances in next year's midterm election. Election observers called the gubernatorial race in Virginia for Republican Glenn Youngkin while Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Resist Utah lawmakers’ attack on vote by mail

This is a personal response to your article of 22 October 2021, titled: “Legislators Attack vote by mail, want statewide audit”. First let me say that I am eighty years old and both me and my 79 years young wife vote by mail. At my age voting by mail is God sent. The state of Utah has one of the best voting by mail systems in the USA, other states have modeled their vote by mail systems after Utah’s. The people who run and administer the Utah Vote by mail and the physical polling stations are both competent and vigilant and they ensure our voting systems are secure, accurate, and free of cheating. I for one think they do an excellent job and I continue to trust them to continue to do an excellent job in future elections. What I do not trust is two Utah Republican State Representatives pushing the untrue election lie in Utah that the last president claimed was stolen. The truth is that President Biden received more than seventy-eight million votes, which is more than any other presidential candidate in history. Now we have two GOP Trumper Rep’s pushing for a return of the paper ballot, independent election audits on an ongoing basis, photo ID required at polls, no private funds for registration or other related election activities all based on a lie already litigated by courts within the United States and found to be without Merit. We all need to be careful about what we wish for because if what these two Reps want to do with our voting rights becomes a reality it could equally hurt the voting rights of both Republicans and Democrats. The truth is that the independent audit of ballots in Arizona turned up more votes for Biden. Do not let these two state Rep’s waste your Utah taxpayer dollars based on untrue and unproven, no evidence election problems that do not exist in Utah.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Donors threatened to shun the GOP after Jan. 6. Now, Republicans are outraising Democrats.

One day after rioters ransacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Republican lobbyist Geoff Verhoff sent a searing email to top GOP officials. Verhoff, a bundler who works at the lobbying firm Akin Gump, wrote on Jan. 7 that he was appalled by President Donald Trump and the rioters, and he was resigning as co-chair of the Republican National Committee’s finance committee, according to a person with knowledge of the email. He could no longer associate himself with Trump and his movement, he wrote, and he was distressed by what his party had become.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Poverty#School Education#The Pew Research Center#Americans#African American#Asian#Hispanic#Latino#Native American#Alaska Native#Hawaiian
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
texasstandard.org

Abbott leads Texas gubernatorial race despite low approval ratings on key issues, poll finds

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republicans seeking reelection have strong advantages, according to a new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll of over 1,000 potential voters in the state. They lead GOP challengers and potential Democratic opponents, despite widespread disapproval of the government’s handling of the electric grid, property taxes and K-12 education.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Independent

How secure are your votes? We followed the voting process Tuesday night to see

MASSILLON – The sanctity of democracy exited the Knights of Columbus hall inside a Chevy Colorado pickup truck Tuesday night. It was 8:59 p.m. when Matt Meyer, the driver, and Jerry McArthur, his passenger, turned onto Cherry Road NW, headed east toward Canton. Like organ transplant couriers, the two poll workers were on a final mission — deliver votes from their polling location to the Stark County Board of Elections.
cbs19news

More than a million Virginians have voted early

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lines of people stretched outside of voting sites on Saturday as it was the last day to vote early before the November election on Tuesday. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 1.1 million Virginians have voted early, compared to just 195,634 in the previous...
VIRGINIA STATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy