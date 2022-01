Paxson Woelber // Flickr

Boroughs with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alaska

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the boroughs with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alaska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Boroughs are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your borough ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#29. Bristol Bay Borough, AK

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#28. Yakutat City and Borough, AK

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#27. Denali Borough, AK

Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Petersburg Borough, AK

Christopher Michel // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Skagway Municipality, AK

Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Aleutians East Borough, AK

Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#23. Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Matanuska-Susitna Borough, AK

Canva

#21. Ketchikan Gateway Borough, AK

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#20. Bethel Census Area, AK

Canva

#19. Dillingham Census Area, AK

Hjames2 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, AK

Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, AK

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#16. Fairbanks North Star Borough, AK

NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, AK

Bob Johnston // Wikimedia Commons

#14. North Slope Borough, AK

Henry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Valdez-Cordova Census Area, AK

ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wrangell City and Borough, AK

Canva

#11. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, AK

Canva

#10. Nome Census Area, AK

Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kusilvak Census Area, AK

Paxson Woelber // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lake and Peninsula Borough, AK

Canva

#7. Northwest Arctic Borough, AK

Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Aleutians West Census Area, AK

Canva

#5. Haines Borough, AK

Pixabay

#4. Sitka City and Borough, AK

Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#3. Juneau City and Borough, AK

Canva

#2. Kodiak Island Borough, AK

Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#1. Anchorage Municipality, AK

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)--- 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)--- 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (431 fully vaccinated)--- 31.2% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,402 (302 total cases)--- 33.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (1 total deaths)--- 63.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (1,053 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (8 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,024 (556 total cases)--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (3 total deaths)--- 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (2,326 fully vaccinated)--- 25.6% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,284 (98 total cases)--- 62.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (839 fully vaccinated)--- 25.0% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,875 (463 total cases)--- 36.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (3 total deaths)--- 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (2,379 fully vaccinated)--- 25.7% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (239 new cases, +188% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,312 (12,512 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (81 total deaths)--- 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (26,053 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (555 new cases, +144% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,783 (25,761 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (177 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (39,374 fully vaccinated)--- 35.8% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 540 (75 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,625 (2,450 total cases)--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (15 total deaths)--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (8,568 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 566 (104 new cases, +259% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,350 (7,051 total cases)--- 76.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (32 total deaths)--- 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (11,846 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 671 (33 new cases, +371% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,972 (1,031 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (10 total deaths)--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (2,386 fully vaccinated)--- 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 707 (37 new cases, +1,133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,482 (862 total cases)--- 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (8 total deaths)--- 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (3,417 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (49 new cases, +206% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,253 (1,465 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (14 total deaths)--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (2,238 fully vaccinated)--- 42.7% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (705 new cases, +285% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,015 (18,416 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (118 total deaths)--- 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (51,570 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 745 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,711 (316 total cases)--- 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (4 total deaths)--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (1,505 fully vaccinated)--- 23.6% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 875 (86 new cases, +760% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,655 (3,014 total cases)--- 40.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (9 total deaths)--- 29.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (3,658 fully vaccinated)--- 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (81 new cases, +710% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,169 (2,040 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (13 total deaths)--- 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (5,127 fully vaccinated)--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (25 new cases, +733% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,192 (255 total cases)--- 53.2% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 40 (1 total deaths)--- 69.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (1,413 fully vaccinated)--- 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,000 (62 new cases, +786% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,430 (709 total cases)--- 47.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (6 total deaths)--- 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (3,256 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,050 (105 new cases, +518% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,870 (2,488 total cases)--- 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 30 (3 total deaths)--- 76.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (6,684 fully vaccinated)--- 17.8% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,095 (91 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,503 (2,536 total cases)--- 40.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (9 total deaths)--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (5,407 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,256 (20 new cases, +567% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,809 (586 total cases)--- 68.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (1 total deaths)--- 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (910 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,273 (97 new cases, +411% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,843 (2,503 total cases)--- 50.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (10 total deaths)--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (4,283 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,296 (73 new cases, +1,117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,246 (1,028 total cases)--- 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 35 (2 total deaths)--- 73.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (3,320 fully vaccinated)--- 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,462 (37 new cases, +208% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,700 (296 total cases)--- 46.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 40 (1 total deaths)--- 69.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (1,706 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,566 (133 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,473 (1,484 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (6 total deaths)--- 45.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (6,182 fully vaccinated)--- 28.4% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,629 (521 new cases, +257% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,725 (5,028 total cases)--- 27.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 47 (15 total deaths)--- 63.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (22,508 fully vaccinated)--- 24.2% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,639 (213 new cases, +344% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,042 (2,995 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (10 total deaths)--- 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (8,004 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Alaska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,662 (4,786 new cases, +448% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,802 (68,549 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alaska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (427 total deaths)--- 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alaska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (173,767 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Alaska