Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Montana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Montana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wheatland County, MT

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Powder River County, MT

Canva

#48. McCone County, MT

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sheridan County, MT

Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Golden Valley County, MT

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Chouteau County, MT

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Rosebud County, MT

Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Big Horn County, MT

Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Mineral County, MT

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hill County, MT

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Petroleum County, MT

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Broadwater County, MT

Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jefferson County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Judith Basin County, MT

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lake County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pondera County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Musselshell County, MT

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Valley County, MT

dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Custer County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Toole County, MT

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Blaine County, MT

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Powell County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Deer Lodge County, MT

Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ravalli County, MT

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cascade County, MT

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#25. Fallon County, MT

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Phillips County, MT

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Sanders County, MT

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#22. Liberty County, MT

Jasperdo // Flickr

#21. Sweet Grass County, MT

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#20. Silver Bow County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Flathead County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Beaverhead County, MT

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dawson County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Glacier County, MT

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carbon County, MT

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#14. Yellowstone County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Madison County, MT

USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Fergus County, MT

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Park County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Granite County, MT

Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Meagher County, MT

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Teton County, MT

Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lewis and Clark County, MT

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Garfield County, MT

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Richland County, MT

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#3. Carter County, MT

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#2. Missoula County, MT

Canva

#1. Gallatin County, MT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,123 (279 total cases)--- 30.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 611 (13 total deaths)--- 123.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (735 fully vaccinated)--- 36.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,182 (289 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (10 total deaths)--- 117.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.6% (363 fully vaccinated)--- 60.2% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,171 (319 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (8 total deaths)--- 76.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 17.3% (288 fully vaccinated)--- 68.1% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,135 (567 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (10 total deaths)--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (1,565 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,982 (123 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 609 (5 total deaths)--- 123.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (364 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,303 (806 total cases)--- 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (9 total deaths)--- 41.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (1,766 fully vaccinated)--- 42.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (12 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,063 (1,793 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (58 total deaths)--- 137.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (7,257 fully vaccinated)--- 49.5% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (20 new cases, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,128 (3,480 total cases)--- 37.7% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (84 total deaths)--- 131.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.5% (11,124 fully vaccinated)--- 53.8% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,557 (772 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (14 total deaths)--- 16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (2,300 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (32 new cases, +357% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,045 (3,469 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (71 total deaths)--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (10,918 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,749 (28 total cases)--- 69.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (1 total deaths)--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (146 fully vaccinated)--- 44.8% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (15 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,498 (1,029 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (17 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (1,984 fully vaccinated)--- 41.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (30 new cases, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,234 (1,984 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (22 total deaths)--- 34.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (5,837 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,470 (170 total cases)--- 55.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 50 (1 total deaths)--- 81.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (774 fully vaccinated)--- 28.9% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (77 new cases, +103% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,111 (4,907 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (86 total deaths)--- 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (16,591 fully vaccinated)--- 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (15 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,617 (864 total cases)--- 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (6 total deaths)--- 62.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (3,101 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (12 new cases, +1,100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,814 (779 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (26 total deaths)--- 105.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (1,539 fully vaccinated)--- 38.9% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (20 new cases, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,227 (1,422 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (32 total deaths)--- 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (3,310 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (31 new cases, +158% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,619 (2,465 total cases)--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (41 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (4,827 fully vaccinated)--- 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (13 new cases, +86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,706 (1,028 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (21 total deaths)--- 62.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (2,093 fully vaccinated)--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (19 new cases, +1,800% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,898 (1,463 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (28 total deaths)--- 53.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (5,333 fully vaccinated)--- 47.0% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (20 new cases, +122% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,669 (1,493 total cases)--- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (26 total deaths)--- 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (3,010 fully vaccinated)--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (27 new cases, +59% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,873 (1,725 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (28 total deaths)--- 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (5,129 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (131 new cases, +198% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,895 (5,649 total cases)--- 32.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (129 total deaths)--- 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (20,626 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (243 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,381 (17,397 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (283 total deaths)--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (41,947 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,063 (571 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (10 total deaths)--- 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (936 fully vaccinated)--- 39.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (13 new cases, +550% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,610 (894 total cases)--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 683 (27 total deaths)--- 150.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (1,686 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (41 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,820 (1,674 total cases)--- 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (40 total deaths)--- 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (4,480 fully vaccinated)--- 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,810 (276 total cases)--- 37.8% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (2 total deaths)--- 68.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (772 fully vaccinated)--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (13 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,671 (623 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (8 total deaths)--- 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (1,464 fully vaccinated)--- 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (129 new cases, +330% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,628 (6,504 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (118 total deaths)--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (20,897 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 379 (393 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,071 (21,873 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (225 total deaths)--- 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (42,163 fully vaccinated)--- 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (36 new cases, +227% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,423 (1,647 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (23 total deaths)--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (4,960 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (33 new cases, +74% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,211 (1,913 total cases)--- 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (52 total deaths)--- 121.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (3,136 fully vaccinated)--- 33.0% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (58 new cases, +1,060% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,636 (2,563 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (63 total deaths)--- 67.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (7,533 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (46 new cases, +207% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,469 (1,659 total cases)--- 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (23 total deaths)--- 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (4,931 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (716 new cases, +201% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,365 (32,849 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (475 total deaths)--- 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (79,947 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 465 (40 new cases, +135% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,256 (1,484 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (20 total deaths)--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (3,710 fully vaccinated)--- 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (97 new cases, +223% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,799 (3,756 total cases)--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (73 total deaths)--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (6,787 fully vaccinated)--- 37.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (54 new cases, +145% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,719 (1,958 total cases)--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (52 total deaths)--- 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (5,019 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (85 new cases, +193% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,506 (2,907 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (32 total deaths)--- 29.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (9,401 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (18 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,637 (427 total cases)--- 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (6 total deaths)--- 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (1,200 fully vaccinated)--- 34.6% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 537 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,628 (291 total cases)--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (9 total deaths)--- 76.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (911 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (34 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,894 (977 total cases)--- 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (19 total deaths)--- 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (2,479 fully vaccinated)--- 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (384 new cases, +189% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,844 (13,084 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (155 total deaths)--- 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (39,635 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,911 (175 total cases)--- 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (3 total deaths)--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.7% (235 fully vaccinated)--- 65.6% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 694 (75 new cases, +733% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,559 (2,113 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (30 total deaths)--- 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (4,110 fully vaccinated)--- 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,332 (217 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (5 total deaths)--- 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (370 fully vaccinated)--- 45.5% lower vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 720 (861 new cases, +158% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,874 (18,985 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (192 total deaths)--- 41.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (74,823 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% higher vaccination rate than Montana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (1,205 new cases, +104% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,601 (24,719 total cases)--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (106 total deaths)--- 65.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (65,195 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Montana