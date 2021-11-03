CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew's legal team is fighting back in US sex assault case. Here's what you need to know

By Rob Picheta, CNN
 8 days ago

CNN — Prince Andrew faces a crucial hearing in his sexual abuse case at a New York district court on Wednesday, as his legal team attempts to turn the tables on his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre alleges that she was forced to perform sex acts with the royal --...

