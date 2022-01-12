ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Hampshire

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBPvU_0clBjFUH00
Graham Nadig // Flickr

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Hampshire

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nw2VU_0clBjFUH00
Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coos County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (116 new cases, +41% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,239 (4,810 total cases)

--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (87 total deaths)
--- 86.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCMGg_0clBjFUH00
TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sullivan County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (310 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,081 (6,507 total cases)
--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (55 total deaths)
--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zbD4_0clBjFUH00
MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Strafford County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 779 (1,017 new cases, +51% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,489 (20,234 total cases)
--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (168 total deaths)
--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWFHf_0clBjFUH00
NEKVT // Shutterstock

#7. Carroll County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 832 (407 new cases, +57% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,580 (6,642 total cases)
--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (34 total deaths)
--- 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsaIK_0clBjFUH00
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Belknap County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (526 new cases, +48% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,002 (9,810 total cases)
--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (149 total deaths)
--- 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAXXA_0clBjFUH00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cheshire County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (704 new cases, +73% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,198 (10,042 total cases)
--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (79 total deaths)
--- 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXCvv_0clBjFUH00
Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Merrimack County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (1,594 new cases, +88% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,841 (22,468 total cases)
--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (174 total deaths)
--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391FZg_0clBjFUH00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. Rockingham County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (3,502 new cases, +79% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,470 (47,922 total cases)
--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (418 total deaths)
--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtXdR_0clBjFUH00
Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#2. Grafton County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,178 (1,059 new cases, +174% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,696 (10,513 total cases)
--- 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (48 total deaths)
--- 64.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
Graham Nadig // Flickr

#1. Hillsborough County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,279 (5,332 new cases, +106% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,909 (70,513 total cases)
--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (784 total deaths)
--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Flickr#Wikimedia Commons#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Covid Act Now#Nh
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy