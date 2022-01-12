Graham Nadig // Flickr

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Hampshire

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coos County, NH

TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sullivan County, NH

MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Strafford County, NH

NEKVT // Shutterstock

#7. Carroll County, NH

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Belknap County, NH

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cheshire County, NH

Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Merrimack County, NH

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. Rockingham County, NH

Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#2. Grafton County, NH

Graham Nadig // Flickr

#1. Hillsborough County, NH

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (116 new cases, +41% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,239 (4,810 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (87 total deaths)--- 86.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 718 (310 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,081 (6,507 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (55 total deaths)--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 779 (1,017 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,489 (20,234 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (168 total deaths)--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 832 (407 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,580 (6,642 total cases)--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (34 total deaths)--- 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (526 new cases, +48% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,002 (9,810 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (149 total deaths)--- 64.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (704 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,198 (10,042 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (79 total deaths)--- 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (1,594 new cases, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,841 (22,468 total cases)--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (174 total deaths)--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (3,502 new cases, +79% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,470 (47,922 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (418 total deaths)--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,178 (1,059 new cases, +174% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,696 (10,513 total cases)--- 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (48 total deaths)--- 64.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,279 (5,332 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,909 (70,513 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (784 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Hampshire- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available