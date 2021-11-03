Edmunds: How to prep your vehicle for winter driving

Putting your lawn mower into hibernation till spring? Take a little time now—less than an hour—to winterize it. The bit of effort you spend up front on your walk-behind mower will better ensure that it starts right up for your lawn’s first haircut of 2022, potentially saving you the trouble and expense of a repair.
In a perfect world, every day is clear and sunny, the roads are always dry, and motorcycle riding season lasts 365 days a year. Some folks would argue that Southern California is that perfect world, but for those of us that prefer four seasons, the riding season ends around the time the turkeys start getting nervous.
Heating and cooling experts say getting the furnace checked every year can help you avoid expensive repairs, as well as potentially dangerous gas leaks. “We always recommend to everybody to have your furnace checked,” says Petersen Plumbing & Heating Company President Kevin Lesthaeghe. Yearly furnace maintenance is key to keeping...
Leaves fall, the air is crisp and the promise of snow is on the horizon — it’s time to winterize. Whether you’re winterizing a summer cabin or your house in town, fall is the best time of year to prepare for the incoming freezes. Follow these tips by the city of Breckenridge to ensure your home is ready for the frigid months to come.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As winter approaches, local mechanics hope Siouxlanders take the necessary precautions to prepare for winter. A working car battery, wind shield wipers and defrost heater are all vital for winter driving, but Brandon Froehlich, a mechanic at T & W Tire said you can’t be safe without a good set of wheels.
If you already have a car emergency kit, well done. Essentials such as first-aid supplies, jumper cables, gloves, a flashlight, duct tape, a tow strap, and some simple tools should live in your trunk, if not for daily driving then at least when you set out on a road trip. Along with those, there are some winter-specific items to include for times when the roads are covered in snow and ice. We’ve laid out some key ones here so you’ve got a solid starting point.
As the month turned to November, many people from Pennsylvania, including PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula, know that cold weather and snow and ice on the roads are around the corner. Batula said at PennDOT the winter season never truly ends, and officials start preparing for the next winter...
An employee shortage with the WSDOT could make winter travel extremely hazardous for Eastern WA drivers. As pandemic staffing issues continue to plague not only, retail businesses, restaurants, and agencies, but also WSDOT has been affected. WSDOT staff is down 300 employees, from 1,500 to 1,200. Drivers should be prepared...
Winter driving can be extremely daunting, but the last thing you want is to miss out on your favorite pastimes because you are worried about getting there. Make sure your car is ready to face mother nature at its worst by preparing it for winter. The first step to winterizing your car is a quality tire you can depend on when you hit an icy patch or are driving in wintry conditions. Nokian Tyres invented the passenger tire all-weather category over a decade ago, and is already on the fourth generation of the WR G4. Unlike all-season tires, all-weather tires like the WR G4 meet snow traction requirements, making it the ultimate choice for wintry weather.
Warming up your car in the colder months seems harmless, right? Did you know that in Colorado, it’s illegal to do that? It’s crazy but true!. I know I’ve been guilty of this in the past, zero doubt about it. Why? It’s just so easy to do and makes a huge difference when these Colorado temperatures drop in the fall and winter.
Lower Michigan is finally getting some of its first snowflakes of the season, and that’s all fun and games until the roads get slippery. I personally hate driving in winter weather. Whether it’s snow or ice, it’s not fun, and the first snowfall of the season usually has people driving as if they’ve never seen the white stuff.
A storm system moving through the Midwest is currently bringing rain to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This storm will start pulling in colder air from Canada by Thursday, and then we could be tracking snow showers moving through late Thursday evening and into Friday morning. With temperatures around or slightly above freezing, only minor slushy accumulations of up to one inch are expected across the area. As will any snow falling, this could make for some slick spots on the roads Friday morning, so be sure to use caution on your morning commute.
As another sign that passenger activity is recovering, GSP has re-established parking shuttle service from its Economy Parking Lot P2. The service was discontinued in April 2020 due to the significant reduction in passenger activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. An airport shuttle bus runs continuously from 4:15 a.m. until...
The signage for your business is one of your most important forms of advertising. It says a lot about your business and tells people who you are, what you do and what sort of customers you are looking to attract, so it is important that you take good care of it. Winter can pose some interesting challenges on that front, as the weather changes can take their toll on your signs in huge ways.
ST. CLOUD -- Winter is fast approaching and now is a good time to make sure your vehicle is ready for the ice and snow. Jerel Saxon is with St. Cloud Quick Lube and Detail Center. He say one thing he tells customers is to check their coolant. Make sure...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The winter season can be hard on your vehicle. Auto experts say you need to act now to winterize your vehicle. Having your vehicle inspected is the first step. Assessing and replacing filters, fluids, wiper blades, tires and batteries are all part of what many auto service shops offer as winterizing packages. New this year though, supply chain problems are causing shortages of some products.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Parts of the Upper Peninsula saw its first measurable snow on Tuesday, serving as a reminder to prepare for the snow and ice in the months to come. “There’s really a psychological shift that needs to happen this time of year where we all get our habits and reflexes for winter driving back. This time of year can be pretty dangerous on the roads if you aren’t slowing down and leaving extra room between you and other folks,” said Dan Weingarten with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
