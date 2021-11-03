Edmunds: How to prep your vehicle for winter driving

Winter driving can be extremely daunting, but the last thing you want is to miss out on your favorite pastimes because you are worried about getting there. Make sure your car is ready to face mother nature at its worst by preparing it for winter. The first step to winterizing your car is a quality tire you can depend on when you hit an icy patch or are driving in wintry conditions. Nokian Tyres invented the passenger tire all-weather category over a decade ago, and is already on the fourth generation of the WR G4. Unlike all-season tires, all-weather tires like the WR G4 meet snow traction requirements, making it the ultimate choice for wintry weather.

CARS ・ 8 HOURS AGO