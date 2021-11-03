CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Have you done your paperwork yet? This law firm arranges the legal affairs of your startup so that you can focus on doing business

By Mairem Del Río
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsVMO_0clBh5og00

If you have a startup or are thinking of launching one, you have surely been overwhelmed by all the paperwork you need. Realistically, entrepreneurs cannot afford to spend so much time on legal matters , at least not without sacrificing time on their business. That is what BlackBox Startup Law is for, a law firm specialized in advising startups to remove that burden and that the founders focus on doing business.

BlackBox was born in 2014, at the initiative of partners Víctor Aguirre and Carlos Aguerrebere . Its name is an analogy that refers to the 'black box' of airplanes.

“The Law is like a 'black box' that contains very relevant legal information, which can even mean the success or failure of a company. But to open that box a code is required and that is what this office does: decode the laws and take them to the companies for their benefit, ” said Víctor Aguirre , founding partner and director of BlackBox in an interview with Entrepreneur en Español .

This law firm provides consulting services to both Mexican startups and international companies that want to operate in Mexico. "We have clients that have operations in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and other countries, because we advise on international planning, mainly on the tax side," says Aguirre.

Currently, BlackBox works with renowned companies such as Cabify , Jüsto , Oyster , RobinFood, Doctoralia and SinDelantal , among others, whom they have guided in legal matters practically since its inception and throughout its growth and internationalization process.

“BlackBox was not born with the intention of being a corporate law firm. What we seek is to share all our experience in legal practices to help and support startups, so that they can develop their businesses in Mexico and other countries, "he said.

From lawyer to entrepreneur

Before creating his own law firm, Víctor Aguirre worked for more than 9 years in law firms "specialized in providing excellent services to very large companies, one of the largest in the world."

“This is how I learned about the different areas related to advising companies and detected the need to support small companies with high growth potential . There I saw my opportunity to undertake and help at the same time, ” says Aguirre.

“For me, the difference between a startup and a traditional company is the speed of growth. While the latter grows an average of 5% to 10% per year, a startup grows between 10% and 25% per month , he explained.

With startups , everything happens so fast that, often, they do not have time to catch up on the legal part.

“Many times they start with a founder who has a great idea and a very innovative, disruptive and attractive business model. Thanks to this, they quickly access investors, venture capital funds or venture capital, and their growth is exponential. In this frenzy, it is common for them to escape legal details that later harm or slow them down, ” Aguirre explained.

So, Victor decided to provide them with differential advice, since they have very different requirements from those of a large corporation. BlackBox has different areas for its clients to forge healthy relationships both with the government and with its partners, employees, collaborators and clients.

“It was clear to me that I wanted to found a firm specialized in startups and that it should have two pillars: a consulting part and a litigation part. The first to prevent legal problems, and the second to solve them if they arise. We also provide human resources and accounting consulting. We are a very complete and balanced firm ” , he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qANw_0clBh5og00

They are Víctor Aguirre and Carlos Aguerrebere, founding partners of the law firm specialized in legal advice for startups and entrepreneurs. Image: Courtesy of BlackBox Startup Law.

The reform of the outsourcing law in Mexico changed the rules of the game

BlackBox 's human resources advisory area has had busy months since the reform of the outsourcing law was passed, as it posed new challenges for entrepreneurs and businessmen alike.

"It is very important for a startup to take care of its employees , have incentive plans that are attractive to talent and that, at the same time, comply with the legal requirements in Mexico and in the countries where they operate ," Aguirre explained.

“Startups behave very differently from traditional companies, because they do seek to comply with legal regulations on labor and social security . They generally don't think about how to save money at the expense of their employees' rights, ”he added.

The lawyer explains that startups, for the most part, are backed by large funds or serious investors , who require them to correctly implement the outsourcing scheme if they have one, for example, when hiring cleaning or private security companies.

In this scenario, many companies had to quickly migrate from outsourcing to direct hiring.

“This change is complex, involves a series of obligations and demands many requirements from entrepreneurs. Plus, it takes away time and resources that they should be investing in your product, your customers, and doing business, and not doing payroll calculations or understanding how these systems work. We also solve that part for them ” , he pointed out.

BlackBox also has an accounting area , to support with taxes related to payroll, such as correctly making withholdings and filing returns. "We give them all the advice on the tax issue that both the founders and individuals are going to face, as well as the companies they are forming," said the lawyer.

What type of startups does BlackBox advise?

Although his priority is "to support startups from the beginning so that they have a correct start" , the firm headed by Víctor Aguirre and Carlos Aguerrebere now has great success stories.

“Currently we are a more mature firm and we continue to work with practically all the companies with which we started. We have guided them since the idea was conceived, until they became large companies with more than 900 employees, as is the case of Cabify or Jüsto , he says.

The lawyer and entrepreneur recommended to startup owners that: “Never stop their operations or their growth because they want to have everything legal in order. I've seen entrepreneurs who don't start because they want to fix all the paperwork first. In Mexico we have laws that provide solutions when there are already conflicts, so it is better to catch up on the fly, than to stop the momentum ” .

Finally, the founder and director of BlackBox Startup Law sent advice to all entrepreneurs and founders:

“If you act well, follow the laws and fulfill your obligations, you will do well. No one should start a business thinking of avoiding responsibilities. If you act legitimately for the benefit of your company and others, you are more likely to grow ” .

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

How to Choose the Best CPA Firm for your Startup or Business

How a CPA should service businesses and organizations is changing. Companies and entrepreneurs need to consider several factors before choosing a CPA firm, from tax law changes, continued outsourcing by many firms, and other changes. When searching for a CPA firm, what qualities should an entrepreneur consider?. Ability to steer...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Mexican#Cabify#Sindelantal
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets Them and What to Know

There are new stimulus checks going out next week to millions of people. Here is who gets them and what you should know, especially for this next payment!. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy