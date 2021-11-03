3 Key Principles For Improving Your Agency’s Mindset Infinitely

The word “pivot” has become one of the most overused buzzwords of the pandemic. We are all being forced to try new ways of doing things, both personally and professionally. (Just last week I was dyeing my Mum’s hair!) In a business context, we are all navigating new territory and are bound to experience some failures along the way. But in many cases, it’s not the failures themselves, but more importantly how we view those failures, that determines whether we bounce back.

