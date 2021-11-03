CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

3 Key Principles For Improving Your Agency’s Mindset Infinitely

By James Schiefer
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Schiefer, Founder & CEO of SCS, a global brand transformation agency that uses data science and creativity to help brands perform. I was taught that once the ink dries on a business plan, it’s obsolete and it’s time to evolve. That couldn’t be truer today. Without a doubt, the world...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

How Advisors Can Navigate Social Selling In Today’s Divisive Climate

CEO of Hearsay Systems, a trusted leader in compliant last-mile digital communications solutions for the financial services industry. #MeToo, George Floyd, Covid-19, the 2020 election, global warming: The past few years have delivered more than their share of lightning-rod moments, ushering in intensive conversations on a wide range of topics.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

How to cultivate a growth mindset in your team

The word “pivot” has become one of the most overused buzzwords of the pandemic. We are all being forced to try new ways of doing things, both personally and professionally. (Just last week I was dyeing my Mum’s hair!) In a business context, we are all navigating new territory and are bound to experience some failures along the way. But in many cases, it’s not the failures themselves, but more importantly how we view those failures, that determines whether we bounce back.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
theiet.org

Your Guide to Using a Recruitment Agency

The thought of using a recruitment agency in your job search can be controversial. Many people have their own opinions about using a recruitment agency to help them land their new job, but have you had a good look into both the advantages and disadvantages before disregarding it?. There are...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Founder Ceo#Scs
CIO

Shifting Your Organization’s Security Mindset to Work Well With Developers

In a socially distanced world, having separate silos is important—but the same is not true when it comes to modern software development. Silos within organizations hinder the digital transformation that is an absolute existential necessity today. Developers once commonly operated in their own silos, but that has changed in recent years with the onset of DevOps.
SOFTWARE
hrexecutive.com

Improve Your People Analytics

Date & Time: Thursday, November 11, 2021 2:00 pm ET. Chris Moore, Founder & CEO, ZeroedIn | People Analytics. Keith Goode, VP, Client Success, ZeroedIn | People Analytics. How to Stop Struggling and Take Your People Data to the Next Level. Today’s top businesses have access to more people data...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
chiefexecutive.net

The Great Mindset Shift: What’s Driving Buying Values Post-Pandemic?

Transformation has been the watchword of these past 18 months. That’s no surprise given that we’ve lived through a period in history during which the structure of everything we experience has changed. That’s the thing about this particular kind of transformation—it isn’t polite or respectful, and it seems to have...
RETAIL
Shawano Leader

How Corporate Branding Helps Improve Your Brand’s Financial Strength

Today corporate branding has gone well beyond your company’s basic products and services. They are a reflection of your values and what you stand for. They are the medium through which you portray your journey. Your brand is what audiences use to recognise, connect and engage with your business. With...
ECONOMY
chiefexecutive.net

How Herbalife’s CEO Is Leveraging Core Principles In The Return To Work

Like many global companies, we’re considering how best to bring employees back into the workplace as some countries begin to return to some semblance of normalcy. We recognize things will need to be different. Some call it the “new normal,” but I prefer another phrase I’ve heard recently, the “next normal.” Because, if you think about it, businesses have been adapting to the “next normal” throughout history. The way we work today is vastly different than the way we worked just 50 years ago.
ECONOMY
securityintelligence.com

7 Ways to Improve Your Cybersecurity Team’s Employee Satisfaction

Your organization depends on your cybersecurity team to keep its infrastructure and data secure. But this only happens when the employees you manage are engaged in their work. Many organizations see a high burnout rate among those in cybersecurity roles. It’s natural due to the stress and pressure that are an inherent part of the work. Because of this, employee satisfaction is really a cybersecurity concern.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Try these 3 mindset shifts to train your brain to be unstoppable

There are two realms that we tend to live in: the realm of predictability and the realm of possibility. Most of the world lives in the realm of predictability. Here, we attempt to control and predict life because this makes us feel safe and comfortable. Any uncertainty, unknown or loss of control can feel deeply uncomfortable. And discomfort can feel unsafe to our nervous system.
MENTAL HEALTH
hbr.org

5 Principles to Improve the Patient Experience

A focus on improving the consumer experience and leveraging digital technologies as a foundation for enhancing that experience has been a modest priority for health systems. Recently, however, this focus has become an urgent strategic imperative. Providers note that consumers’ expectations of health care services are rising. They are watching with concern as new entrants, with well-developed digital capabilities — retailers, technology startups, companies based on new models of care, and pharmacies — step up to serve the increasingly demanding consumer. A recent Deloitte-Scottsdale Institute survey of health systems’ digital transformation initiatives found that 92% of health systems cited consumer satisfaction and engagement as a top goal of their investments.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

Forbes

285K+
Followers
83K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy