These Are The Top 5 Causes of Death in New York State

By Yasmin Young
 8 days ago
Since March 2020, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has been at the forefront due to the ongoing pandemic, and rightfully so. But I was curious about what the other leading causes of death are in New York State. I must say, I am a bit surprised by the list. I...

Peggy Creller
8d ago

you forgot to add Cuomo to the list. He had murdered in cold blood thousands of Ny people in resting homes. Yet the %&&_/$%&/$ walks free.

12
Take a Look at the Top 5 Causes of Death in WNY [List]

Since March 2020, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has been at the forefront due to the ongoing pandemic, and rightfully so. But I was curious about what the other leading causes of death are in Western New York. I took a look at the 8 counties considered to be WNY. I was initially thinking maybe drug overdoses or gun violence would make the list. But as you can see below, chronic diseases are really the leading causes of death. It's interesting that even though these counties are in the same region, the top 5 causes differ in many of the counties. The data is for all ages, races, and genders. I've also included the number of deaths for each county due to COVID-19. It's the most recent data available from the NY Department of Health.
WNY Hits Beyond ‘Too High’ COVID-19 Positive Rate, More Than 5 Times NYC

WNY's positivity rate is more than 5 times that of New York State's biggest city. We thought we were doing badly with a 5 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, which is considered too high. But now, Western New York's rate is more than 6 percent, extraordinarily more than the most populated city in the state and America. Over the past three days, the 7-day average positivity rate has been above 6 percent, according to the most recent data released by New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office on Tuesday, November 9, 2021,
New York State In For a Brutal Winter This Year?

Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and many people across the State of New York are wondering what kind of winter will it be for 2021-2022?. Typically, this is the time of the year we really see the temperatures changing to a more bitter cold, rather than the 50s-level fall cold.
These 7 WNY Zip Codes Have Highest COVID-19 Cases, More Than 800 Confirmed

Considering the increasing spread, it almost seems like we've forgotten about this deadly virus called COVID-19. Western New York is already in the "hot seat" with a 7-day average positive rate of 6.40%, as of Monday, November 8, 2021. Our rate is the second-highest in New York State, second only to the Finger Lakes region. WNY's positivity rate is more than twice the state average and more than 5 times New York City's rate of 1.16%. Over the past three days, the 7-day average positivity rate for WNY has been above 6 percent,
These Are 9 Richest People in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
COVID-19 Test Location Opens In Popular Bills Tailgate Spot

If you are a fan of the Buffalo Bills and want to get a rapid test for COVID-19, there is a new location that is going to be convenient for you to stop in to. While driving around Orchard Park this week, I noticed they were setting up a new rapid test site for COVID-19 that will be a rapid test location. The sign didn’t indicate exactly when this was going to be in place. However with a Buffalo Bills being on the road again this week, perhaps by the time they return home to play it will be ready to go.
Most Western New Yorkers Follow This Simple Rule

Most people in Western New York follow a very simple rule that most of us were taught at a very young age. The 5-Second Rule. If you don't know about the 5-second rule, it is simple. If you drop a piece of food on the floor you have five seconds to pick it up and then eat it. Apparently, the dirt and germs cannot stick to the food if it is under 5 seconds.
New York Law Blocks Clever Robo Call Strategy

Governor Hochul signed a new law that will build on federal action to better protect New Yorkers who are tired of robo calls. There’s nothing more annoying than endless calls and texts all day from people that you don’t know. I am in a bunch of group text messages and there are definitely run numbers I don’t recognize. But nothing is more frustrating than calls that you get with only a person on the other end trying to sell you something.
These 5 Companies Have Their Headquarters In Western New York

Buffalo and Western New York is turning into a hotbed of corporate action as several major companies call Buffalo home. There are more and more companies looking to expand or move to Western New York for several reasons. We have an amazing workforce, located right next to the Canadian border, and have plenty of access for transportation and shipping.
25 Of The Most Fascinating Upstate NY Trivia Facts & Stories

Upstate New York is a treasure trove of interesting facts, trivia, and amazing stories. This is a list of 25 of the best ones. Some you may have heard of, but I'll bet most of these will leave you scratching your head. They involve famous personalities, curiosities of historical nature, weird happenings, strange roadside oddities, and obscure trivia. Are they all big news items? Of course not. But you will have to admit, they all are pretty fascinating!
