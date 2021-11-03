CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Shooting in Milwaukee; man seriously wounded, taken into custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 2 near Fond du Lac and Silver Spring....

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 7

Homer
8d ago

Once the names of the victim and shooter are published, can we see both of their Rap-sheets? Less than 30% of all MKE shootings are solved. And since 90% of MKE’s shootings happen on the north side, can these two individuals be typical of MKE’s Shooter/Victim population?

Reply
2
The Judge & Jury
8d ago

Such a fine neighborhood too, better called Black Lives Matter or maybe the ACLU and tell them that too many people are being profiled

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Hill

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
FLINT, MI
The Hill

Biden marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery

President Biden paid tribute to the nation’s veterans on Thursday, praising them as the “backbone” of America in a speech at Arlington National Ceremony to mark Veterans Day. “Each of our veterans is a link in a proud chain of patriots that has stood in the defense of our country...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Milwaukee#Crime Stoppers#Silver Spring

Comments / 0

Community Policy