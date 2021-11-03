Shooting in Milwaukee; man seriously wounded, taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 2 near Fond du Lac and Silver Spring....www.fox6now.com
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 2 near Fond du Lac and Silver Spring....www.fox6now.com
Once the names of the victim and shooter are published, can we see both of their Rap-sheets? Less than 30% of all MKE shootings are solved. And since 90% of MKE’s shootings happen on the north side, can these two individuals be typical of MKE’s Shooter/Victim population?
Such a fine neighborhood too, better called Black Lives Matter or maybe the ACLU and tell them that too many people are being profiled
Comments / 7