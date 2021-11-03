CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

By BBC Sport
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has now scored 127 goals for Manchester United (303 appearances), one more...

www.bbc.com

Yardbarker

“This is what he does!” – Man Utd legend’s brilliant response to Cristiano Ronaldo equaliser vs Atalanta

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand gave a brilliant response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning late equaliser against Atalanta last night. The Portugal international scored a superb goal in stoppage time to help Man Utd grab a point away from home, and he also netted earlier in the game in what ended up being a thrilling 2-2 contest in Italy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo admits Man Utd needed 'bit of luck' in Atalanta draw

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted Manchester United needed 'a bit of luck' to secure a 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday night. The Portuguese superstar scored equalisers at the end of both halves as United fought back to earn a point in a game where they were second-best for long stretches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United in Champions League 2021

Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM broadcast. We hope you enjoyed the Atalanta vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League matchday two. Keep checking back on VAVEL.COM for updates throughout the day. The match is over from Bergamo, Italy. The Azzurri team gets a draw after a tough match against Manchester...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini welcomes Palomino boost for Man Utd clash

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says they've received a boost ahead of facing Champions League opponents Manchester United. Gasperini is happy to have Jose Luis Palomino back in the squad. “We recover Palomino and that's already a success," Gasperini told Sky Italia. “In this last period, we have had many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

BoyleSports – Atalanta v Man Utd Offer

It’s Atalanta v Man Utd in the Champions League on Tuesday night and BoyleSports are getting in on the action! Place a £5.00 Bet Builder bet on Atalanta v Man Utd and BoyleSports will give us a £5.00 free bet to use in play on the same match. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £2.93 and here’s how…
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Man Utd train ahead of Atalanta; Ronaldo and Fred share joke

Manchester United train ahead of their Champions League clash with Atalanta in Bergamo. United trained at Carrington on Monday morning ahead of flying to Italy for their match with Atalanta. Cristiano Ronaldo and Fred were in good spirits as United's players underwent several agility drills and some rounds of rondo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Report: Atalanta 2 United 2

Our first-ever visit to Bergamo looked set to be a disappointing one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds but Ronaldo once again showed his world-class ability in both first-half and second-half stoppage time as his two strikes salvaged a crucial draw in Group F. Before the late drama, Slovenian forward Josip...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ronaldo admits Man Utd 'lucky' against Atalanta: We have time to improve

Cristiano Ronaldo admits Manchester United were a 'little bit lucky' against Atalanta on Tuesday. Ronaldo was once again the saviour for United, scoring both equalising goals in a 2-2 draw in Italy. And the 36-year-old has insisted that it will take time for this United team to come together. "It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atalanta star Zapata up for Man Utd clash; discusses Inter Milan attempt

Atalanta star Duvan Zapata says they're up for their clash with Champions League opponents Manchester United. La Dea host United on Tuesday night. “I expect a tough game, like every Champions League match," Zapata said. “They've just won in the Premier League. Intensity will be high, so we'll need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United bosses open to substantial Paul Pogba offer

What the papers sayPaul Pogba‘s spell at Old Trafford could soon be coming to an end. According to the Daily Star club bosses would be open to a sizable offer for the 28-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, but concerns over signing a replacement means they would prefer to keep him for the rest of the season and let him leave for nothing when his contract expires next summer.Staying with United, the Daily Express via AS, says the Red Devils are hopeful of beating Chelsea to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. It is believed club...
PREMIER LEAGUE

