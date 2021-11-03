CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thai police colonel, 6 others charged with killing suspect

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL, DAVID RISING
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjRDe_0clBbqQ800
FILE - Police escort former police officer Thitisan Utthanaphon from the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Thitisan, nicknamed "Jo Ferrari" for his extravagant collection of cars, and six other officers were charged Wednesday with murder for allegedly killing a suspected drug dealer while trying to extort him for money, authorities said. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai police colonel, dubbed “Jo Ferrari” for his extravagant collection of cars, and six other officers were charged Wednesday with murder for allegedly killing a suspected drug dealer while trying to extort him for money, authorities said.

Col. Thitisan Utthanaphon and the other officers also face charges of extortion, dereliction of duty and confining a person against their will for the Aug. 5 incident at their station, said Ittiporn Kaewtip, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office.

The suspects, who also include a police major, captain and lieutenant, could face the death penalty if convicted.

The attorney general must now decide whether to send the case to court, deputy spokesperson Prayuth Petchkhun said.

The case caused a public uproar after a video of the incident was shared on social media which appeared to show Thitisan directing a deadly assault on the suspect. Allegations of police brutality and corruption are widespread in Thailand, and international rights groups called for the officers involved to be held accountable.

Thitisan turned himself in after a nationwide manhunt and was given the unusual opportunity to address reporters and answer their questions by telephone in a somewhat surreal news conference called by police to announce his apprehension.

He denied any part in a shakedown and insisted he was attempting to get information from the drug dealer about where he had stashed his main supply of methamphetamine.

“Since I’ve been in the police I have never been involved in corruption,” the colonel said. “I did not have any intention to kill him. I just wanted to do my work.”

Thitisan, who was chief of the station in Nakhon Sawan province, north of Bangkok, disappeared shortly before the video surfaced on social media.

The video shows the male suspect in handcuffs being led into a room, his head covered with a black plastic bag.

He is then assaulted and thrown to the floor by officers who put more bags on his head. One of them appears to briefly kneel on him until he goes limp.

The video was posted by a well-known attorney, Decha Kittiwittayanan, who said he had received a complaint from a junior police officer in Nakhon Sawan.

The complaint alleged that the police had demanded 1 million baht ($30,000) from the 24-year-old man who was killed and his female companion, who had been picked up with more than 100,000 methamphetamine tablets.

After they agreed to pay, Thitisan allegedly demanded double that amount and ordered his subordinates to cover the male suspect’s head with a plastic bag and beat him until he agreed.

When the suspect died, Thitisan allegedly ordered his men to take the body to the hospital and tell the doctor the death was caused by a drug overdose. The junior police officer said the woman was released but told not to say anything about it, and that Thitisan paid the victim’s father to remain silent.

Investigators interrogated 35 witnesses as part of their investigation, police Gen. Suchart Teerasawat said.

In addition, police and officials from Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office seized assets from Thitisan worth about 131 million baht ($3.9 million).

They include a mansion valued at 57 million baht ($1.7 million) and 24 cars valued at 70 million baht ($2.1 million), Suchart said.

Police are still investigating Thitisan in a case involving the alleged improper seizure of illegally imported vehicles from Europe and other countries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Letecia Stauch, accused of killing stepson, enters plea on murder and other charges

Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman accused of murdering her stepson, on Thursday pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and 12 other charges. In addition to the murder charge, Stauch’s charges include child abuse and tampering with evidence related to the killing of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. If convicted of the top charge, she faces life in prison.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Thai Police#Anti Money Laundering#Ap
kfgo.com

South Dakota man charged with killing 3, wounding 2 others

SCOTLAND, S.D. – A South Dakota man has been charged with murder and other counts for allegedly gunning down his ex-girlfriend, her father and another woman, and wounding his ex-girlfriend’s mother and a young child. 42-year-old Francis Lange made an initial appearance Wednesday in Bon Homme County Circuit Court. He...
SCOTLAND, SD
oilcity.news

Suspect charged in 2020 crash that killed Cheyenne bicyclist

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne woman has been charged with a count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide in a fatal crash from 2020 that left one person dead. According to documents released by Laramie County Circuit Court, the incident took place on December 20, 2020 just after 8:00 p.m. near the 2400 block of East Lincolnway in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
Daily Voice

CT Man Charged With Killing Wife, Police Say

Police have identified a Connecticut woman who was allegedly killed by her husband during a domestic iolence incident.New Haven County resident Grace Zielinska, age 34, was found dead around 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 when the Ansonia Police Department received a 911 call from inside 73 Root Avenue…
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Thailand
Caught in Southie

Two Suspects Under Arrest in South Boston on Gun and Drug Charges

At about 5:12 AM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI Gang Task Force conducted an investigation at 24 Gavin Way in South Boston. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was issued out of South Boston District Court.
The Independent

Virginia shooting: Suspect arrested for killing three women and wounding others in attack

A man is in custody after killing three women and injuring two others in a mass shooting in Virginia.Police arrested 19-year-old Ziontay Palmer hours after he allegedly gunned down the women and fled the scene in the city of Norfolk.Detra Brown, 42, Nicole Lovewine, 45, and Sara Costine, 44, have now been identified by authorities as the women who were pronounced dead at the scene.Two other women, aged 39 and 19, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are expected to recover.One of the women has now been released from hospital, according to Norfolk mayor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigislandnow.com

HPD Charges Big Island Man With Assault of Police Officer, Other Charges

On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, Hawai´i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Big Island man was charged in relation to an incident that occurred the week previous in Orchidland. As the criminal complaint alleges, 40-year-old Robin Chun Nakapaahu, of Puna, was charged with Attempted Theft in the First...
HILO, HI
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect broke into storage units, stole truck, other items

A 47-year-old Muscatine man faces multiple felony charges after police say he broke into Walcott storage units and stole items including a truck worth more than $10,000. James Chelf, whose address also is listed as Dubuque in court documents, faces two charges of first-degree theft, two charges of third-degree burglary and one charge of second-degree criminal mischief, according to court documents.
MUSCATINE, IA
Miami Herald

Suspect arrested in Doral shooting that killed woman and wounded handyman, police say

A 45-year-old man was arrested in the double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized in Doral, police said Friday. Miguel Felix Hernandez was taken into custody Friday morning by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Lake City, near Jacksonville. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail to be booked on a Miami-Dade arrest warrant on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, according to an arrest affidavit.
DORAL, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

645K+
Followers
345K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy