Kansas inmate who was released by mistake is arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jail inmate who was released by mistake is now back in custody.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Jamarcius Quayshaun Fisher was released Monday after someone mistakenly applied a “time served” label to his pending criminal case. In fact, the time served applied to a traffic case.

Fisher was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.