Kansas State

Kansas inmate who was released by mistake is arrested

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jail inmate who was released by mistake is now back in custody.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Jamarcius Quayshaun Fisher was released Monday after someone mistakenly applied a “time served” label to his pending criminal case. In fact, the time served applied to a traffic case.

Fisher was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

