Halloween is on its way and with it so are costumes and candy! Join the Town of Hudson for Trunk or Treat at the Hudson Elementary School parking lot. We ask that anyone planning on bringing a vehicle to Trunk or Treat sign up so we know how many cars or trucks to expect. You do NOT need to sign up to bring your kids and get candy and toys. To sign up to hand out candy, stop by town hall or fill out this form: https://forms.gle/w9PaSpRc8EeWeCUM9.

HUDSON, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO