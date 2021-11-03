All Hallows’ Eve Charity Bash a howling success

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be celebrating All Hallows’ Eve, also known as All Saints’ Eve, or as the secular world calls it, Halloween, in the church parking lot starting at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. “This will be a safe place to bring your children of all ages to go trick-or-treating and will also be an educational opportunity to learn about different saints,” organizer Robert Heltmach said. All adult parishioners are encouraged to participate by bringing candy to pass out to the children and dressing up as their favorite saint. There will be short biographies posted about the saints at the various trunks serving treats. The public is welcome to this fun, educational and festive celebration. All Hallows’ Eve falls Oct. 31 every year, and is the day before All H.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO