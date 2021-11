The voters of Maine spoke — and they denied the Commonwealth of Massachusetts the opportunity to get a low-carbon renewable energy source from Canada. Mainers voted 60 percent to 40 percent on Tuesday, November 2 to reject allowing 53 more miles of a 145-mile conduit to be built in the woods of Maine so that it could reach the Canadian border. The project would have allowed the New England Clean Energy Connect to supply New England’s power grid with up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian power.

