The SEC Said ‘Hashlets’ Were a Security. This Federal Jury Disagrees.

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole filed a complaint for legal malpractice Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Qatar-based Trivalley Trading & Contracting and Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani. The suit targets intellectual property attorneys Levin & Dicterow for allegedly accepting a corporate case with no prior experience, constantly demanding higher fees and failing to meet discovery deadlines. The legal firm is also accused of joining opposing forces once it withdrew as the plaintiffs’ counsel in the underlying litigation, exposing the plaintiffs’ trade secrets in the process. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:21-cv-01857, Trivalley Doha Qatar et al v. William Levin et al.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO