Eddie Gautier Dies at 54

Edward A. Ohsberg “Ed, Eddie, Bud, Pa”, 88, of Warwick, RI passed away on Friday, October 22nd, the feast of St. John Paul II, surrounded by his family. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Ohsberg (Boucher) for 67 years. They met in the third grade and the rest was, as they say, was history. He was the son of the late John and Margaret Ohsberg (Goddard). He was preceded in death by his five loving sisters Helen Harrington, Margaret Martini, Mary Sullivan, Florence Florio, and Hazel Quirk. Eddie served in the Korean Conflict and retired at the age of 19 due injuries received in combat. He was a proud member of Local 57, Operating Engineers, for 37 years. The lights of his life were his daughter, Donna F. Ohsberg, of Warwick, and her two sons, Edward J. McDonald, of College Station, TX, and Patrick J. McDonald (Katherine) and great-granddaughter Grace, of Waterford, CT. He attended all his grandsons’ sporting events and always cheered them from the sidelines. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 27th in St. Peter Church, Warwick at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s memory, to St. Peter’s Church, 350 Fair St, Warwick, RI 02888 will be appreciated. Burial with military honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private. www.trainorfh.com.

WARWICK, RI ・ 7 DAYS AGO