You know you’re getting old when you’re glad Halloween happened on a Sunday because you have an excuse to leave the party early and everything aches a little bit when it gets cold. You know you’re really old when you remember daylight savings time ends, unless you’re like me and you think there was a glitch in the matrix. In any case, as we say goodbye to October and say hello to November, we made sure you don’t forget one thing: SONGS. We got better variety than the old lady with those nasty hard candies down the block. Animal Collective’s hefty “Prester John” pairs wonderfully with a side dish of Real Lies’ silky “Since I.” Paste also is giving out some tracks by Big Thief, Mitski and more. Take them all, we won’t get mad. Make sure you share, turn your clocks back this weekend and wear a thermal while you revisit some of the songs that made October particularly awesome, courtesy of Paste.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO