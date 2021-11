Peter Sagan has said "part of the beauty of cycling has been lost" since Covid-19 restrictions have affected races. The three-time world champion said that the lack of crowds of races has detracted from the "fun" of races, even if some the racing in the Covid-19 era has provided an exciting spectacle for TV audiences. Crowds have slowly returned to races as pandemic restrictions have eased following more than a year of many races being held behind closed doors. Many of the protocols for riders still remain and interaction with fans is more limited.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO