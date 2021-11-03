Vestas and Orsted warn of tough times for renewable energy

Journalists in 50+ countries follow the constant flow of money made and lost in oil & gas while tracking emerging trends and opportunities in the future of energy. Don’t miss our exclusive newsletter, Energy Source.
Glasgow’s SWG3—a nightclub meets arts and performance space—has launched an initiative with geothermal energy consultancy TownRock Energy wherein the latter’s technology converts heat generated by dancers’ bodies at SWG3 into renewable energy. The energy will be used to heat and cool the venue, and promises to save up to 70 tonnes of CO2 each year. TownRock Energy founder David Townsend tells the BBC that a pump will “move hot air from the club into a series of boreholes, which charge up as a thermal battery.” The company is keen to take the technology to other venues around the world, explaining, “The clubbing generation right now are very enlightened with regards to climate change, and it will make a big different for clubs to be able to say they’re net zero.” Read more at Dazed.
A wind turbine owned by hundreds of people across the UK is being built in Wales. The 907 owners crowdfunded £2.2m for the turbine, which will start providing them with energy in the new year. It will be built in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and will be run by Ripple...
US-based engineering company General Electric (GE) has unveiled plans to combine its renewable energy, power and digital businesses into a single entity as part of a group-wide restructuring effort. The conglomerate will then spin off the new combined entity, with the tax-free spin-off expected to be completed by early 2024.
Booster, a tech-enabled energy delivery service, and Renewable Energy Group, a producer and provider of lower carbon fuels, are teaming up to provide mobile delivery of renewable diesel, biodiesel and blended fuels to fleets. The Booster/REG collaboration makes low-carbon fuels more accessible to clients, with convenient mobile fueling services provided...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S.'s efforts to decarbonize its economy risks being hamstrung not just by a lack of renewable energy, but a disconnected grid and a power distribution network that lags far behind Europe, says Ignacio Galán, the CEO of renewable energy giant Iberdrola.
(Reuters) – General Electric Co’s plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. Earlier on Tuesday, the 129-year-old conglomerate outlined a plan to split into three publicly traded...
Alaska’s energy demand per capita is the fourth highest in the US, according to the US Energy Information Administration, and the state’s electricity prices are double the US average. With the impact of climate change threatening the region, the local government has begun to deploy solar panels to reduce the use of diesel for electricity generation and sky-high electricity bills in rural villages.
The Earth consists of a finite amount of resources. Human beings have been using up most of these resources over the years. The most common use of this is the implementation of fossil fuels. Fossil fuels have been used in factories for ages and are slowly disappearing from Earth. Fuels like these are limited and as such other alternatives need to be found. Continuation of the use of these limited resources may have severe long-term effects. This is where renewable energy comes in.
The renewable energy industry is booming. While it only supplies less than a quarter of the power generated today, this will change drastically by 2040. Its share is expected to grow in excess of 40% by 2040, as new technologies are developed for wind and solar energy production. Therefore, in line with the fast-changing energy landscape, energy stocks are likely to generate sizeable returns for investors.
(Lander, WY) – The Lander Senior Center will soon generate some of its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The money will support the installation of 65 solar panels and an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station for Senior transportation...
Government spending plans are front and center on Capitol Hill as the two parties continue squabbling over the “human infrastructure” legislation and the significantly larger budget reconciliation package. “House Democrats released the nearly 1,700-page Build Back Better Act on Oct. 28. The $1.75 trillion budget reconciliation package pared back total...
Two of the world’s biggest wind energy companies have warned of difficult conditions as slower-than-usual winds and supply chain difficulties delay manufacturing. Ørsted, a Danish company, said lower-than-normal wind speeds throughout the third quarter had affected its earnings. Across the first nine months of 2021 slow winds cost the company 2.5bn Danish kroner (£290m) compared with the previous year. Ørsted makes about two-thirds of its revenues from offshore wind including off the UK’s coasts.
Newswise — WASHINGTON, November 3, 2021 -- Renewable energy has the potential to decrease electricity costs, create jobs, improve environmental health, and reduce medical costs for issues related to pollution and climate change. However, renewable sources, such as wind and solar energy, vary in their availability, which impacts power grid reliability.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Renewable Energy Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.17. Renewable Energy Group bulls will hope to hear the...
Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has announced plans to invest €100bn ($115bn) in renewable energy by 2030. The company said that the investment goal is ‘well-supported’ by a pipeline of renewable projects. CIP made the announcement at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. CIP managing partner Jakob Baruël...
Leke Oso Alabi, Sarah Provan and Oliver Ralph in London, and William Langley in Hong Kong. Wind turbine maker Vestas says renewable energy faces ‘challenging’ times. Wind turbine maker Vestas has warned that global supply chain hold-ups, rising energy prices and high raw materials costs were creating an “increasingly challenging” environment for renewable energy as it cut its profit margin guidance for the second time in three months.
Not long ago, a company or a private person had to invest in green and renewable energy sources. It was typical that you had to pay more if you wanted to source power from plans that included exclusively renewable energy. Over time this has changed a bit, and renewable energy is not only more affordable than it was, but it is also likely to become the better deal in a foreseeable timeframe.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Commodity.com. Since President Joe Biden and a new Congress took office earlier this year, federal policymakers have been working to speed up the U.S. transition to clean and renewable energy sources. One of Biden’s first actions in office was to rejoin the Paris...
Danos is taking its 74 years of experience serving the oil and gas industry and expanding it into the renewable energy sector. The Louisiana-based company has formed a partnership with SOLV, a division of Swinerton Renewable Energy, and completed five solar contracts to date this year, one at Coyanosa. The contracts have primarily been for cable maintenance and repair on solar panels through Danos’ instrumentation and electrical services group.
