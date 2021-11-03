Kawasaki Frontale wins 2nd straight J-League title

Monterrey conquered the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League final after getting a 1-0 victory against Club America. Monterrey was overall the better team and got a deserved victory, although it was not without controversy. Despite the controversy, Club America had few arguments for the win after a match in which Monterrey had the better chances. With the win by Rayados, they will represent CONCACAF in the 2021 Club World Cup which will be played in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO