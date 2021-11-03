Kawasaki Frontale wins 2nd straight J-League title

Two Morgan Park Academy (MPA) soccer teams finished off impressive fall seasons with both the seventh/eighth-grade team and the third/fourth-grade team winning league championships. The leagues featured matchups with local elementary schools, including Keller, Cassell, Clissold, Sutherland and Mt. Greenwood. Winning its second straight championship in the co-ed league, the MPA seventh/eighth-grade grade team finished 10-1-1 overall and 8-0 in league play, outscoring its league opponents 33-1. The roster includes Max Warner, Varun Paluri, Miles Barber, Monte Clute, Trinton Falls, Marcus Hayes Jr., Ian Sorensen, Ella Wallace-McFarland, Isaiah Holman, Jacob Merkin, Mitch Ramski and Nigel Worsham. The Warriors won the division in 2019. The third/fourth-grade team finished with a perfect 9-0 record, outscoring its opponents 30-3. That roster includes Cormac Bergin, Scarlet Boguszko, William Brownlee, Liam Flood, Jason Frazier Jr., Jacob Inniss, Isaiah Skalitzky, Zion Taylor, Cameron Tyson, Cassan Borden, Claire Dates, Tucker Drown, Patrick Fitch, Christian Lucas, Curtis Rayford III, Vayda Taylor, Coach Kevin Fitch and Coach Walter Flood. The Kroc Center, 1250 W. 119th St., hosted the league games, which were played in September and October. (photo courtesy of MPA)
Comments / 0