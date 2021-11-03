CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kawasaki Frontale wins 2nd straight J-League title

By DARIA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Kawaskai Frontale won its second consecutive J-League...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
dispatchnews.com

Eatonville boys cross country wins league title

After finishing the regular season undefeated, the Cruiser boys sprinted into the Evergreen 1A League cross country championship race in Elma with winning the league title a top goal. They did just that. The team was led by Joey Mueller, who placed third, Austin Frink, fourth, Owen Van Eaton, fifth,...
EATONVILLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hellgate Defeats Glacier 1-0 in Overtime to Win Third Straight Title

The top-seeded Hellgate Knights won a tight battle 1-0 in overtime over Glacier at Fort Missoula on Saturday afternoon to earn the program’s third state title in a row and their sixth crown in the last seven seasons. It was a defensive battle and seemed destined for penalty kicks to...
SPORTS
Amherstbee.com

South soccer crushes GI, wins third straight A-2 title

The Williamsville South boys soccer team needed a goal in the final seconds of double overtime to win last year’s Section VI Class A-2 title. There was no drama needed this season. The second-seeded Billies scored four goals in the first half and completely dominated top-seeded Grand Island, 5-0, in Saturday’s Section VI Class A-2 final at Sparky Adams Field […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kawasaki Frontale#Yokohama#Ap#The Urawa Reds
coastalpoint.com

Indians win fourth straight, focused on HAC title game with Riders

After winning their fourth straight match — a 4-0 decision over Woodbridge — to clinch another perfect run through the Henlopen Athletic Conference’s South Division, the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team this week turned its attention to their regular-season finale against rival Sussex Central (set for Thursday, Nov. 4, after Coastal Point press time), as well as the HAC championship showdown with Caesar Rodney (set for Saturday, Nov. 6).
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Post-Journal

Maple Grove Wins Third Straight Class C Title

EDEN — Maple Grove’s favorite number must be three. The Red Dragons were the No. 3 seed and they scored three goals to complete their three-peat of sectional titles, knocking off No. 1 Lafayette International 3-1 to capture the Section Class C championship Saturday. “So exciting, so sweet,” Maple Grove...
EDEN, NY
nsuspartans.com

Spartan Men Extend MEAC Dominance with 2nd Straight XC Title

CARY, N.C. – Not even a one-year break due to the pandemic could interrupt the MEAC dominance of the Norfolk State men's cross country team. The Spartans won their second straight conference crown and extended their own MEAC record with their 14th title all-time on Friday morning at WakeMed Soccer Park. Led by MEAC individual champ Evans Cheruiyot, four Spartans placed in the top seven to earn All-MEAC honors. More impressively, the Spartans took first, second and third places for the second straight MEAC meet.
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

CBA volleyball wins 2nd straight district title

Calvary Baptist's volleyball team won a second straight district championship on Friday, beating host Mio AuSable 26-24, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18 in a Division 4 final. The Kings improve to 17-8-2 and advance to Tuesday's 6 p.m. regional semifinal against Gaylord St. Mary at Buckley High School. CBA rallied from deficits...
EDUCATION
reviewjournal.com

Brazil’s Leme wins 2nd PBR title in record-setting fashion

Jose Vitor Leme was a soccer player in his native Brazil before switching sports and becoming to bull riding what his countryman Pele was to “The Beautiful Game.”. It isn’t often that “beautiful” is used to describe the violent world of pro bull riding. But that’s exactly the kind of season Leme had en route to winning his second consecutive Professional Bull Riders world championship Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
outlooknewspapers.com

GCC Women’s Team Wins 16th Straight Title

First published in the Oct. 30 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Glendale Community College’s women’s cross-country team claimed its 16th consecutive conference title last week after scoring 64 points in the Western State Conference Championship at Legg Lake, while the men’s team narrowly missed securing their fifth consecutive title.
GLENDALE, CA
Times-Journal

Fort Payne girls win 8th straight sectional title

Maddie Jackson and Anahi Barboza led the pack as the Fort Payne girls had six runners finish in the top 12 en route to capturing their eight consecutive sectional championship and advancing to next week’s state meet. Jackson (20:04) and Barboza (20:06) finished first and second, respectively, as the Wildcats...
FORT PAYNE, AL
suncommunitynews.com

Eagles win fifth straight Class D boys soccer title

BEEKMANTOWN | The Chazy varsity boys soccer team got one goal early and two late as they won their fifth straight Section VII/Class D crown and 37th overall with a 3-0 win over Willsboro Oct. 30. The two familiar foes played their third game of the season against each other,...
WILLSBORO, NY
montanasports.com

Whitefish boys win 4th straight State A soccer title

WHITEFISH — It was a packed house at Smith Field on Saturday as the Whitefish Bulldogs were taking on the Columbia Falls Wildcats for the boys State A soccer title. It's the second year in a row the two teams have met at the state championship and this is the fourth year the Whitefish Bulldogs are competing for the title.
WHITEFISH, MT
Village Living

The Reset: Spartans win 3rd straight title

Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner talks with the Spartans during a timeout in the Class 6A state championship match against St. Paul’s at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Spartans defeated St. Paul’s to win their third consecutive state title. Photo by Erin Nelson.
chatsports.com

Monterrey win 2021 CONCACAF Champions League title.

Monterrey conquered the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League final after getting a 1-0 victory against Club America. Monterrey was overall the better team and got a deserved victory, although it was not without controversy. Despite the controversy, Club America had few arguments for the win after a match in which Monterrey had the better chances. With the win by Rayados, they will represent CONCACAF in the 2021 Club World Cup which will be played in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022.
MLS
beverlyreview.net

MPA soccer teams win league titles

Two Morgan Park Academy (MPA) soccer teams finished off impressive fall seasons with both the seventh/eighth-grade team and the third/fourth-grade team winning league championships. The leagues featured matchups with local elementary schools, including Keller, Cassell, Clissold, Sutherland and Mt. Greenwood. Winning its second straight championship in the co-ed league, the MPA seventh/eighth-grade grade team finished 10-1-1 overall and 8-0 in league play, outscoring its league opponents 33-1. The roster includes Max Warner, Varun Paluri, Miles Barber, Monte Clute, Trinton Falls, Marcus Hayes Jr., Ian Sorensen, Ella Wallace-McFarland, Isaiah Holman, Jacob Merkin, Mitch Ramski and Nigel Worsham. The Warriors won the division in 2019. The third/fourth-grade team finished with a perfect 9-0 record, outscoring its opponents 30-3. That roster includes Cormac Bergin, Scarlet Boguszko, William Brownlee, Liam Flood, Jason Frazier Jr., Jacob Inniss, Isaiah Skalitzky, Zion Taylor, Cameron Tyson, Cassan Borden, Claire Dates, Tucker Drown, Patrick Fitch, Christian Lucas, Curtis Rayford III, Vayda Taylor, Coach Kevin Fitch and Coach Walter Flood. The Kroc Center, 1250 W. 119th St., hosted the league games, which were played in September and October. (photo courtesy of MPA)
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy