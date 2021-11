Nico Kurz won the last tournament of this year's PDC European Development Tour defeating his compatriot Dominik Gruellich in the final 5-1. With this title, Kurz was the last player to qualify for the PDC World Youth Championship. The other incentives of the Development Tour had already been distributed. Rusty-Jake Rodriguez came in first in the final ranking by a good distance and took a two-year Tour Card and participation in the upcoming Grand Slam of Darts. As Rodriguez had already qualified for the World Darts Championship, that place moved to number two Fabian Schmutzler.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO