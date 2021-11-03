CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danske Bank suspends all debt collection in Denmark

By Reuters
 8 days ago
COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) said on Wednesday it would suspend all debt collection in Denmark until issues relating to an over-collection of debt case that has led the bank to compensate 7,800 customers.

Danske will repay overcharged debt collection clients around 28 million Danish crowns ($4.36 million), it said, adding it would provide compensation worth around 23 million crowns.

($1 = 6.4198 Danish crowns)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

