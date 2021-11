The acting couple enjoyed a refreshing autumn walk to kick off their day in New York City. The pair looked so in love, while they went hand-in-hand. Fall is in the air! Blake Lively showed off a fresh new hair color, as she went for a walk with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Thursday November 11. The 34-year-old Gossip Girl star looked like she’d darkened her hair, as it was a beautiful brunette color, for the fall, as the pair enjoyed the romantic morning stroll. The pair seem like their enjoying plenty of time, as the 45-year-old Deadpool star takes a sabbatical from acting.

