In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
 8 days ago

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at all-time highs Wednesday as more regions announced extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country's unrelenting surge of infections.

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases from a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic. It was the fifth time in seven days that the country set a daily case record.

The task force also reported 1,189 deaths, another daily record.

Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians to stay off work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. He authorized regional governments to extend the number of non-working days, if necessary.

Officials in Russia's Novgorod region, located 500 kilometers (310 miles) northwest of Moscow said Monday that the time away from workplaces would last another week. Two other regions — the Tomsk region in Siberia and the Chelyabinsk region in the Ural Mountains — followed suit Wednesday.

“One non-working week is not enough to break the chain of infection,” Tomsk governor Sergei Zhvachkin said.

Governors of at least three other regions have said they were considering extending the non-working period.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that no decision on a possible nationwide extension has been made.

“If any other decisions are (made), we will inform you,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

Russia’s weekslong surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Less than 35% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though Russia approved a domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus months before most countries.

In all, Russia’s state coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 242,000 deaths in the pandemic — by far the highest death toll in Europe.

However, reports by Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers. A report released last week indicated that some 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data collected from medical facilities. Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where the process of registering a death is finalized.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers to Belarus airspace as border crisis deepens - as it happened

Russia dispatched two nuclear-capable strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a show of strength amid a deepening row with the EU over migrants at the Belarus/Poland border.The Kremlin said it sent two Tu-22M3 aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear missiles - including hypersonic weapons of the kind designed to evade air defences - to fly over Belarus on WednesdayIt came after an escalation in hostilities at the border, which saw two groups of migrants crossing into Poland before being detained by officials.Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to get to the EU via...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader Floats Idea of Cutting Gas to Europe in Migrant Standoff

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday raised the possibility he could shut down the transit of natural gas to Europe via Belarus in retaliation against any new European Union sanctions imposed over his country's handling of migrants. The EU on Wednesday accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack"...
ECONOMY
Gephardt Daily

U.S. places Russia on highest level of COVID-19 travel advisories

Nov. 2 (UPI) — Russia was among four travel destinations elevated to the highest risk level for COVID-19 by U.S. health officials on Monday, joining Belgium, Slovakia and Burkina Faso. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Russia in the “Level 4: Very High” category, urging U.S. citizens to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

