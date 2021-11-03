CryptoDragons Dominates the Blockchain Space with First-Ever Decentralized, Ethereum-Based Battling Arena, earning NFTs and the blockchain DNA

The cryptocurrency market has slid down a little after another record-breaking day yesterday. After topping $3 trillion, its total cap has slid back down to $2.9 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Most major coins have fallen along with the market, with bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) slipping by around 2% each. However, there still are a few coins doing well today, while many of the big cryptocurrencies are likely to bounce back as we near the ned of the year. As such, we’ve put together a list of the 5 next cryptocurrency to explode. This covers coins with good short and long-term potential.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO