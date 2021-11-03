CryptoDragons Dominates the Blockchain Space with First-Ever Decentralized, Ethereum-Based Battling Arena, earning NFTs and the blockchain DNA
CryptoDragons has brought innovation to the NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) market with its first-of-its-kind, decentralized Metaverse based on 9 interwoven smart contracts on Ethereum Blockchain. The technology incorporates a Battling Arena where NFT owners can compete for ETH or a rival’s dragon. For the emergence of the Metaverse, there must...www.investing.com
Comments / 0