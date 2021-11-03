CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

CryptoDragons Dominates the Blockchain Space with First-Ever Decentralized, Ethereum-Based Battling Arena, earning NFTs and the blockchain DNA

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptoDragons has brought innovation to the NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) market with its first-of-its-kind, decentralized Metaverse based on 9 interwoven smart contracts on Ethereum Blockchain. The technology incorporates a Battling Arena where NFT owners can compete for ETH or a rival’s dragon. For the emergence of the Metaverse, there must...

www.investing.com

cryptoslate.com

‘Wrapped’ XRP is coming to the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain

If everything goes as planned, we can expect to see Wrapped XRP (wXRP) on Ethereum blockchain before the end of the year, according to an announcement made by Wrapped.com, a cross-chain wrapped assets service provider. XRP to be on Ethereum blockchain by December. The announcement revealed that the Wrapped XRP...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Dragon#Nft#Non Fungible Tokens#Ethereum Blockchain#Eth#Eggshell#Cryptodragons Metaverse#Ipfs
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Explode November 2021 Week 2

The cryptocurrency market has slid down a little after another record-breaking day yesterday. After topping $3 trillion, its total cap has slid back down to $2.9 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Most major coins have fallen along with the market, with bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) slipping by around 2% each. However, there still are a few coins doing well today, while many of the big cryptocurrencies are likely to bounce back as we near the ned of the year. As such, we’ve put together a list of the 5 next cryptocurrency to explode. This covers coins with good short and long-term potential.
BUSINESS
insidebitcoins.com

WWE Partners with Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to enjoy increased adoption from platforms that want to create a better way of boosting fan engagement. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been the latest sporting platform to join the NFT craze. The legendary wrestling platform has entered into a deal with Blockchain Creative Labs to...
WWE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Independent

Ether hits record high with surge in ethereum blockchain use

The value of ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, rose to record high levels of about $4,400 (about £3,200) on Friday, in line with upgrades and surge in use of the ethereum blockchain network.Currently valued at about $4,350, the cryptocurrency has grown in value by more than 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coin Market Cap.In the process of touching the mark of $4,400, ether breached its previous top value of $4,380 which it set on 12 May.The cryptocurrency has grown in value by over 5 per cent within a week and by nearly 50 per...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
pophorror.com

‘Leatherfaces’ Generative NFT Project Arrives On Ethereum Blockchain

NFT—or non-fungible tokens—may be the next big thing in the cryptocurrency world. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is heading to the Ethereum blockchain in the form of 10,666 unique generative NFTs. I’m talking about LEATHERFACES, and it’s coming your way on Halloween!. Read on for the details!. From The Ultra Rare...
MARKETS
Rolling Stone

Why I Think NFTs and Decentralized Social Could Usher in Societal Adoption of Blockchain

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Right now, if you were to ask the average person on the street what blockchain technology is, they would most likely, and inappropriately, begin discussing its affiliates: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Unequivocally misled, the general public has clung to the ill-informed public statements and sentiments regarding both blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

wXRP to launch on the Ethereum blockchain in December

If all goes according to plan, Wrapped XRP (wXRP) will be coming to the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain next month, courtesy of Wrapped.com. The move is meant to enable XRP holders to interact with aspects of decentralized finance, or DeFi, such as executing smart contracts for use in borrowing and lending, swapping for altcoins, via their native tokens. Currently, the network can only handle sending, receiving and holding XRP.
CURRENCIES
aithority.com

Solodev Now Offers Managed Blockchain For Cardano And Ethereum For Building High Utility Blockchain And Crypto Applications In The Cloud

Solodev Cloud now supports two of the world’s leading blockchain technologies, enabling developers and organizations to build custom blockchain apps and accept crypto payments through their Solodev Marketplace storefronts – powered by AWS. Solodev, the launchpad for building and deploying custom cloud experiences, announced that it now supports Cardano and...
SOFTWARE
bloomberglaw.com

NFTs Are Hastening Law Firm Race for Blockchain Group Expertise

Boutique law firms and Big Law alike are launching nonfungible token groups or beefing up existing blockchain practices to capitalize on the rapidly growing technology and address client needs. The rush for blockchain and NFT expertise comes as musicians and visual artists are moving to make tokens to protect their...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Why Hollywood is suddenly embracing the blockchain, crypto, and NFTs

Delayed three times since spring of 2020, No Time to Die—the 25th James Bond movie—finally premiered in London earlier this month, taking in $119 million in its international debut. It marked not only the return of the movie theater experience to much of the world, but also a glimpse at the future role of technology in facilitating global entertainment distribution.
MOVIES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Ubisoft Plans to Develop 'Play-to-Earn' Blockchain Games

The studio has been looking into doing this since 2018. Ubisoft officially announced their plans to develop "play-to-earn" NFT and blockchain games. This big and unfortunate announcement came during the studio's Q2 earnings call that took place last week. The subject was also touched upon several times during their recent earnings report.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

FantomStarter Taps Into the Power of the Collective to Provide Its Userbase With the First Decentralized Knowledgebase for Blockchain and Technology Startups

Bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional tech with the FantomStarter educational investment community. The cryptocurrency ecosystem gained a foothold in the mainstream consciousness throughout 2021 as the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have caught the eye of people from all corners of society from video game players to institutional investors.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Phaeton: A Blockchain Project That is Building a Real Decentralized World

Phaeton is aiming to bring decentralization to the real world with its innovation through blockchain technology. Phaeton’s ecosystem allows traders to leverage multiple Sidechains to make the most of the asset. In addition, Phaeton aims to bring a sustainable future using blockchain. Under a strong management structure, Phaeton Technology is creating a Social Impact Platform that incubates, develops, and collaborates with new and established business enterprises that address social and environmental challenges in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Data Science on Blockchain with R. Part II: Tracking the NFTs

Thomas is Senior Data Scientist at Pharmalex. He is passionate about the incredible possibility that blockchain technology offers to make the world a better place. You can contact him on Linkedin or Twitter. Milana is Data Scientist at Pharmalex. She is passionate about the power of analytical tools to discover...
COMPUTERS
mmorpg.com

Ubisoft Invests in Blockchain Gaming and NFTs as Part of its Future

It's that time again where companies have their earnings calls to note their third-quarter results. This morning, Ubisoft announced that it is investing in a blockchain gaming company, Animoca Brands, and planning to use blockchain technology in future games. NFTs and blockchain gaming have been getting a lot of press recently and Ubisoft's announcement that it will pursue play to earn gaming has released only vague plans. However, in embracing blockchain and NFT gaming plans, Ubisoft is distinguishing itself from some of its rival companies.
VIDEO GAMES

