Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine But Colder Temperatures Expected On Wednesday

By Ron Smiley
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Well, that’s a wrap!

The 2021 growing season has now officially come to an end.

This year’s growing season lasted just over 6 months or a span of 186 days. Over the last seventy years at the Pittsburgh airport, it is in the top 20 longest lengths on record. We should expect the growing season to continue to get longer over the next decade due to climate change. We are already seeing signs of that with 4 out of the top 12 growing seasons occurring since 2010. Two of the top three also occurred since 2010.

Temperatures will eventually warm up to get back to the mid-40s for highs today. That is around ten degrees cooler than the average high for this time of the year.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Skies will be sunny this morning with clouds rolling in during the afternoon.

If you are south of I-80 it should be dry with the only chance for precipitation being if a rogue scattered rain or snow shower tracks a little further south than is expected today.

Temperatures will remain cool through the rest of the work week with warmer weather arriving for the weekend.

I have Saturday’s high hitting the mid-50s after another chilly start.

Sunday’s high should be slightly warmer than on Saturday with Sunday’s low coming in near 40.

We have a chance to hit the 60s on Monday of next week.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

