Detroit, MI

Detroit police officers hospitalized following head-on crash on city’s east side

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- An early morning crash on Detroit’s east side involved a police squad car.

The accident happened Wednesday around 5 a.m. on East Warren Avenue near Chene Street.

Officials say the officers were on a call when they collided head-on into a white transport van.

The two officers and the driver of the van were taken the the hospital, where they are all listed in stable condition.

There has been no further information on what caused the crash or where the officers were headed prior to the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest updates >> LISTEN LIVE

