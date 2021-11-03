CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Kids are watching: We need to stop society from falling apart

By Ruth Conniff
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ggNK_0clBNzvt00

The video on my 14-year-old daughter’s cell phone played in an endless loop: kids protesting outside Madison East High School, outraged by allegations of a sexual assault at a party after Homecoming this year, and by the school administration’s failure to muster a response. As the students in the crowd got more and more worked up, one of them pointed at the principal. The crowd parted, exposing him as he stood in the middle of the sidewalk. A student confronted him, screaming curse words: “F— you Mr. Leavy!” The principal stood mute, expression hidden by his mask, absorbing the attack.

What was my daughter, a freshman, to make of this? Brand new to high school, excited to finally have in-person classes with her peers, she is full of school spirit. She came to the protest to support her friends, some of whom told their own tales of sexual abuse at home. It was a lot to take in.

The principal, who was also brand new to the school, and to town, had responded awkwardly when students demanded the alleged assaulter be expelled from school. The allegation had not been proven, he said, the assault didn’t happen on school property, and the school could not expel a student before he was charged. More comments that appeared to show insensitivity to victims of assault and to equate rape with consensual sex. It sounded like victim-blaming to the students, who were infuriated.

The principal sent out a half-hearted apology and claimed he was “proud” of the students who protested. The district sent out its own apology. No one seemed to have the principal’s back. And none of the emails we received as parents reassured us that the administration had a handle on things.

That video clip of the student screaming obscenities and the principal just standing there pretty much summed up the whole disaster — things were spinning out of control.

So it wasn’t exactly a surprise when we got the next email from the district, informing us of the “leadership change” at East High School. The principal had “accepted another administrative position” in the district with the cringe-worthy title “Director of Secondary Multi-Tiered Support and Scheduling.”

“That’s really a job?” my daughter asked.

What is the lesson in all of this? The adults, scrambling to appease the students without taking any particular action on their demands, look weak. The problems the students raise are serious — some are horrifying — and no one seems to be able to help. The upshot appears to be that things are falling apart and the grownups can’t handle it.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The drama at East High School is particularly disturbing because it unfolded against a backdrop of what increasingly looks like general societal collapse.

Irate citizens have been packing school board meetings around the state, targeting school board members who support COVID-19 safety measures and anti-racist curriculum, making threats that are scary enough to force some people to quit, while others fight to stay in office against recall campaigns.

Worse, the harassment and intimidation of ordinary citizens who serve on their local school boards is being funded and stirred up by heavyweight donors and high-profile Republican officials at both the state and national levels.

Anarchy and rage are all the rage this year. Truth and reasonableness are out of style.

Part of the explanation for that is political — with the rise of the GOP’s aggressive, know-nothing politics under former President Donald Trump. There is no doubt that Trumpism has infected our state Republican caucus, as evidenced last week, when the Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, oozing contempt for his Democratic colleagues and half of Wisconsin voters, held a public hearing on the new, gerrymandered GOP map and claimed that Democrats only win statewide when they cheat.

Vos knows perfectly well that the plethora of fraud “investigations” the Republicans are running — including the recent, ridiculous charges by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that state elections officials engaged in “illegal activity” in 2020, are meritless. But that doesn’t matter. What matters to them is stirring people up.

This is not just a Republican problem. Faith in institutions of all kinds — from the administration of the local high school to the state and federal government — has cratered. Without a social compact that includes civility, honesty, and decency, we are spiraling. The problem is getting worse and worse the more the social media machine gins up outrage, appealing to people’s basest instincts and drowning out reasonable, thoughtful discussion and facts.

The anarchy at East really brings home what a messed up world we are creating for our children. And how much they need caring, compassionate, strong adults who are both good listeners and good leaders.

Real leadership is in short supply these days. I caught a glimpse of it in the Capitol last week, where a determined citizen’s movement to restore democracy and create fair, nonpartisan maps turned out in force. It was impressive to see the hundreds of Wisconsinites who showed up to resist gerrymandering and hyperpartisanship, and to hear the 8-plus hours of citizen and expert testimony — 100% of which opposed the Republicans’ new gerrymandered maps. But legislative leaders appeared to be tuning it out while taunting Democrats. As Calena Roberts, Wisconsin state field director of the SEIU, put it “The insults, the rudeness, acting like little toddlers. … I already feel we are at a disadvantage when we’re sitting in this space.”

We can’t expect our kids to develop the habits of thoughtful debate or the civil give-and-take required of a functional democracy if adults can’t model those traits. Their future, and ours, depends on whether we can get our act together.

The post Kids are watching: We need to stop society from falling apart appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

We are losing the values good journalism taught

Everyone should be a journalist. The problem is, few people understand what journalism really is, yet everyone with a social media account is a self-styled journalist these days. Hence the rampant embrace of myriad crackpot beliefs. We are all familiar with  these fact-free notions that have stained our collective consciousness like red wine on white […] The post We are losing the values good journalism taught appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DONALD TRUMP
Wisconsin Examiner

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Risky decision to testify pays off for Rittenhouse, law professor says

In testimony that took nearly all of Wednesday, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse detailed step-by-step his actions on the day he killed two people and wounded a third during protests against police brutality last summer in Kenosha.  Rittenhouse got emotional as he tried to describe the first shooting and during cross-examination his attorneys filed for a mistrial […] The post Risky decision to testify pays off for Rittenhouse, law professor says appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

Teacher struck female student on the face several times after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old educator who was named Teacher of the Year at her school last week was arrested for allegedly striking a student in the face after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class. Prosecutors say the 60-year-teacher was booked on a child abuse charge on Friday. The English teacher made her initial court appearance on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Wisconsin Assembly#Gerrymandering#Sex Abuse
Fatherly

A Judge Just Banned Elf on the Shelf. Really.

It’s November, which means that parents are already prepping for the holiday season. For many, that means digging our trusty elf out of the boxes and remembering to hide him in a different place every night after the kids go to bed. It was a cute tradition to start with, but now it’s just tiring. Thankfully, there’s a judge in Georgia who has our backs and is making things a little easier for parents this season.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumnews1.com

Expert: Rittenhouse trial could hinge on single issue

MILWAUKEE— With the eyes of the nation on Kenosha, Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his ongoing criminal trial. "I think it was important for the defense to put him on the stand to humanize him," John Gross, a clinical associate professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School and director of the Public Defender Project said. "The prosecution is obviously describing him as a vigilante who came to Kenosha looking for trouble, looking to get his name out there in the public sphere by doing something controversial, and by putting on the stand it's not a surprise what he's saying. I think the important part of the defense is to show he is an 18-year-old teenager."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kiss Country 93.7

Viral TikTok Hand Sign Saved Teenagers Life It Could Help You Too

We have all heard of people calling 911 and pretending to order a pizza right? I've seen several TikTok videos where someone calls 911 and proceeds to order pizza, most of the time the operator starts off confused but then they realize there is a problem and get an address and send the police over. When someone calls 911 and orders a pizza it means they're being held hostage or being held against their will.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Her five children died in a fire. Should she go to jail? The case of Sabrina Dunigan

Sabrina Dunigan’s five beaming children are the stars of her Instagram account. Her second-most-recent photo, posted in March, pictures her smiling twins, Heaven and Neveah; the girls are posing above their rainbow-coloured sheet cake for their eighth birthday.The rest of the page is littered with pictures of the twins and their siblings Deontae Davis Jr, 9; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Loy-el Dunigan, 2, in addition to photos of Ms Dunigan celebrating her pregnancies. The 34-year-old mother’s Instagram conveys an image of a doting mother and loving extended family in East St Louis, Illinois.Exactly seven months after Ms Dunigan posted the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wgtd.org

Leaders of Kenosha Executive Director Urges Calm Following Verdicts

(WGTD)---The executive director of a racial equity advocacy group that was founded in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting says she thinks her followers are prepared for acquittal verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. "We're definitely prepared for that seeing what's going on in this courtroom these past...
KENOSHA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Vos wants to keep records of partisan election review away from the public

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to keep records of the partisan review into the 2020 presidential election hidden from the public until after the review is completed — telling multiple news outlets Tuesday that releasing the records would be like a district attorney turning over files during a murder investigation.  The review is being conducted, […] The post Vos wants to keep records of partisan election review away from the public appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

After partisan crossfire, new bill revises aid to threatened paper mills

A plan for the state to revive shuttered paper mills in central and northern Wisconsin has taken a new, bipartisan turn after Democrats and Republicans each tried to use the issue as a bargaining chip earlier this year. New legislation, AB-682 in the state Assembly, would provide a $1 million grant to the Verso Paper […] The post After partisan crossfire, new bill revises aid to threatened paper mills appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
INDUSTRY
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

533
Followers
576
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy