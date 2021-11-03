Republicans on the cusp of winning Virginia House of Delegates majority

A s Glenn Youngkin was elected governor of Virginia on Tuesday, Republicans made big gains in their effort to take control of the commonwealth’s House of Delegates. But some key races remained too close to call early Wednesday, leaving the balance of power in the chamber in question.

Democrats currently hold 55 seats in the House of Delegates, while Republicans hold 45, meaning Republicans would need to flip six seats to win a majority.

GLENN YOUNGKIN WINS VIRGINIA GOVERNOR’S RACE, RIDING ENTHUSIASM WAVE ON EDUCATION ISSUES

But early Wednesday, it appeared that the House of Delegates might be headed for a tie, with the possibility of the GOP pulling out a 51-49 majority. Democrats captured the majority in 2019, two years after narrowly claiming it in 2017.

The potential tie, or slight Republican majority, comes after a Democratic General Assembly adopted progressive measures in the commonwealth, such as legalizing marijuana and repealing the death penalty.

Republican Winsome Sears was also elected as Virginia's lieutenant governor Tuesday.

