CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Stop Cambo activist dressed as Queen ‘turns off oil tap’ in Cop26 protest

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stunt took aim at a new oilfield in the North Sea. Activists campaigning against the Cambo oil field have staged a mock ceremony featuring “the Queen” turning off the taps to the oil pipeline. The demonstration on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street comes on the anniversary of the Queen inaugurating...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Vaccine company asks for Javid apology over approval comments

Valneva, which has a production facility in Scotland, had its contract to supply 100 million doses torn up by the UK Government in September. A pharmaceutical firm has asked for an apology and has not ruled out future legal action after the Health Secretary told MPs its coronavirus vaccine would not get approval for use in the UK.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosemary Harris
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Alister Jack
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Cop26 carbon footprint expected to be twice that of previous summit

A preliminary report says Cop26 could be the most carbon-intensive climate change summit so far. Cop26 is expected to have a carbon footprint twice as large as the previous summit on climate change, making it the most carbon-intensive summit of its kind. A preliminary report for the UK Government by...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Plans for skyscraper which would overshadow Tower of London rejected

The proposed development would have been the second tallest building in Western Europe after the nearby Shard. Plans for a new skyscraper that would overshadow the Tower of London, just half a mile away, have been rejected, to the delight of the capital’s mayor. The proposed development, dubbed The Tulip,...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Tories accused of ‘smear campaign’ over claims of MPs drinking on Armistice trip

Ben Wallace is due to write to the SNP and Labour over the alleged conduct of three MPs who travelled to Gibraltar to meet British armed forces. The Defence Secretary is due to write to the SNP and Labour to express his disappointment following claims three MPs were worse for wear after drinking on a flight to visit armed forces in Gibraltar.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Well#Oil Industry#Oil Field#Uk#Scottish#The Uk Government#Platform
Shropshire Star

Ireland in discussions with Biden administration over UK Article 16 plans

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he had spoken with senior advisors to US President Biden this week. The Irish Government held high level discussions this week with the Biden administration over UK plans to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. UK Brexit Minister...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Prove Cop26 doubters wrong, climate activist urges world leaders

Vanessa Nakate said she does not believe the pledges made at Cop26 and only immediate action will bring the world ‘back from the abyss’. The climate activist Vanessa Nakate has warned that the planet is “on the verge of the abyss” as she challenged world leaders to prove wrong those who doubt that Cop26 can be a success.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

InFact: Does Cambo threaten marine life off Scotland?

The proposed Cambo oilfield off the coast of Shetland is controversial for several reasons, including the additional greenhouse gas emissions burning the oil will cause, and for the way in which the original licensing approval for the site was awarded.This week environmentalists have warned the project could have a devastating effect on marine life in the area if it gets the green light from the government.The project “could jeopardise hundreds of species over several decades, as well as livelihoods”, a review by the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide (Elaw), has warned.But why is the UK pursuing a new oilfield deal, and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Shropshire Star

Day 11 at Cop26 – protests and warnings as the clock ticks on

Negotiations are nearing their scheduled end but many expect them to run over, despite event president Alok Sharma promising a timely conclusion. Time is running out for the talks at Cop26, as protestors continue to take action. Here are some of the takeaways from day 11. – Die-in for climate...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Being robust on rule-breaking is a bit rich coming from Boris Johnson

For a man who’s apparently spent a lifetime bending the rules it took some chutzpah to say – as Boris Johnson did last night – that “those who break the rules must be investigated and should be punished”.His comments came exactly a week after he sparked a Conservative revolt by pausing punishment for his friend Owen Paterson, who – according to the standards committee – broke the rules on lobbying.From his school days, the prime minister has always given the impression that he doesn’t like to do what he’s told. His classics teacher at Eton College, Martin Hammond, once complained...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘A screaming siren’: Nations’ short-term plans would result in 2.4C of global heating, analysis finds

Countries’ short-term climate plans are still far off what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s target, a new analysis concludes, as the UK admitted there was still a “mountain to climb” before the finale of the Cop26 climate summit.Boris Johnson is expected to return to Glasgow on Wednesday as countries work towards reaching a meaningful agreement that keeps hopes of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach.On Tuesday, the research group Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released a global update showing that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of this...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Johnson insists UK not corrupt despite second job MP scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. Revelations that former attorney general Geoffrey Cox used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work have triggered a standards inquiry, even as he maintained he had not broken any rules. It came after Johnson last week tried -- and failed -- to change the rules on sanctioning errant MPs, when another Tory MP, Owen Paterson, was found to have lobbied ministers for two firms that had him on the payroll. Both cases have opened up MPs to renewed scrutiny about potential conflicts of interest, more than a decade after a scandal over expenses that caused public anger and prompted a string of resignations.
JOBS
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox news – live: Tory MP denies breaking rules as UK walks back on Brexit threat to EU

A former Tory minister has denied breaching Commons rules, despite footage which appears to show him conducting non-parliamentary work from his MP office.Sir Geoffrey Cox’s rebuttal comes after the health secretary Sajid Javid said the rules are clear that MPs are not allowed to use their taxpayer-funded offices for their second jobs. The Tory MP for Torridge and West Devon, who served as attorney general between 2018 and 2020, also insisted that the Tory chief whip allowed him to vote via proxy from the Caribbean earlier this year. Sir Geoffrey was working at the time as an adviser...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy