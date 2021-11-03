CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

By Metro US
Metro International
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Singer Diana Ross has teased her first music video in more than a decade as she prepares to release her new gratitude-themed studio album “Thank You” later this week. The 77-year-old Ross, who rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of Motown Records’...

www.metro.us

Rolling Stone

Diana Ross Releases New Single ‘I Still Believe,’ Teases ‘All Is Well’ Video

Diana Ross has dropped a new single, “I Still Believe,” along with a teaser trailer for her upcoming music video for “All Is Well.” Both tracks come off her album Thank You, out Nov. 5 via Decca Records/Universal Music Group. The full video for “All Is Well” will be unveiled alongside her album. The clip was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with the singer’s sons, Evan Ross (producer) and Ross Naess (photography). It marks her first music video in over a decade. “My sons gave me the confidence and encouragement to make this video,” Ross said in a statement. “After spending...
CELEBRITIES
musicomh.com

Diana Ross – Thank You

Part of the reason, judging solely from the songs at least, is that in these post-covid, culture war-sodden times, we need a particular brand of positivity that only she, with her diamond white smile and comforting cloud of hair, can bring. From the evidence of most of the (brand-new) songs here, what the world really needs now is a revival of Ross’ .
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

On ‘Thank You,’ Diana Ross Wants to Pump. You. Up.

Diana Ross’ return to the pop landscape — her first record of newly written material, not covers, in over 20 years — sounds familiar, and there’s little doubt it was intended that way. In the years after she left the Supremes, Ross reached transcendent levels with billowy pop meant to uplift and inspire, whether on the dance floor (“I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”) or in more solitary moments (“Reach Out and Touch [Somebody’s Hand],” “Theme from Mahogany [Do You Know Where You’re Going To]”). Throughout the self-help-era Seventies era, she proudly served as head counselor. She and the army...
MUSIC
CMT

Adele Reveals New Chris Stapleton Duet

Ask and ye shall receive. Adele revealed the 15-song tracklist for the deluxe version of her upcoming studio album “30,” and it includes a Chris Stapleton collaboration. Available Nov. 19, “30” deluxe is exclusive to Target and boasts three bonus tracks: “Wild Wild West,” “Can’t Be Together” and a new version of “Easy on Me” as a duet with Stapleton.
MUSIC
republic-online.com

Diana Ross hints she'll finally play Glastonbury next year

Diana Ross has hinted she'll be playing Glastonbury next summer. The 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker - who has returned with her first studio album in 15 years, 'Thank You', today (05.11.21) - was set to play the Sunday afternoon legend's slot on the Pyramid Stage at the 50th-anniversary edition of the world-famous festival in 2020, which was axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Review: Diana Ross gives us a dose of hope on 'Thank You'

“Thank You,” by Diana Ross (Decca Records/Universal Music Group) Diana Ross' first album in 15 years cuts through our present cynicism and slices past the despair. “Thank You” is a warm hug of music, less a tightly constructed pop vehicle, than a mood. “It never rains forever,” Ross sings in...
MUSIC
BET

5 Singers Who Paid Homage To Soul Music With Music Videos

For nearly 40 years, R&B and soul music has extended its reach well beyond the the United States. The genre could almost blend with just about any of its peers as in hip hop with acts like Morray, Rod Wave, and more. Its cultural contribution definitely will give your music video the boost it needs to bring a soul-inspired concept to life.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Album Stream: Diana Ross – ‘Thank You’

Diana Ross is back and full of appreciation on her new album ‘Thank You’ – her first studio effort in 15 years and the 25th LP of her illustrious career. Recorded at her home studio, the ‘Thank You’ LP is touted as “a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness.”
MUSIC
cenlanow.com

Diana Ross and Maroon 5 to headline 2022 Endymion Extravaganza

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On the morning of November 8, the Krewe of Endymion announced the entertainment for Mardi Gras’s main event, The Krewe of Endymion Parade and Extravaganza. According to Ed Muniz, the longest-serving captain in Mardi Gras, the Super Krewe will roll down the streets of New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NME

Diana Ross confirmed for legends slot at Glastonbury 2022

Diana Ross has been confirmed to play Glastonbury 2022 where she’ll take on the revered legends slot. “I’m so excited and grateful to finally know, that I’ll be seeing you at Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs, Sunday, June 26, 2022,” Ross said in a statement today (November 9).
CELEBRITIES
