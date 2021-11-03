Milwaukee Bucks get back on track against the Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks headed on the road after losing three straight games at home. The Bucks headed to Detroit to take on the Pistons who came into the game 1-5, but had the 2021 number 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham making his 2nd start of his career start. The Bucks overcame their many injuries to win the game 117-89.

The Bucks needed a win after dropping three straight games at home. They especially needed a win against a team they have dominated over the past couple seasons. However, the Bucks would have to try to win without Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez in the starting lineup.

The Bucks headed to Detroit looking to get their first win in over a week. Number 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham made his 2nd career start on Tuesday, but he struggled against the Bucks defense. On the first possession, Pat Connaughton was able to steal the ball from Cunningham and feed Thanasis Antetokounmpo for the slam. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers in the 1st quarter with 8 points. After one quarter, the Bucks led 27-20.

The 2nd quarter saw more Bucks domination. Pat Connaughton scored 11 points in the quarter to help lead the Bucks to a 30-19 quarter. Milwaukee held the Pistons to only 39 points in the first half, while they shot 47.8% from the field and 42.1% from three. The Bucks led 57-39 at halftime.

After half, the Bucks continued to add to their lead. Milwaukee outscored Detroit by 10 points in the 3rd quarter led by 9 points from Giannis. The Bucks headed to the final quarter ahead 90-62.

The Bucks didn't have much problem finishing out the game. Giannis only played a few minutes in the quarter, as the game was in hand. The Bucks get their first win in over a week, as they finished with a 117-89 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo just missed a triple double in the game as he finished with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora both scored 16 points. Justin Robinson and Bobby Portis were the other Bucks to finish in double figures. Number one overall pick Cade Cunningham struggled in his 2nd game. He finished the game 2-14 with 6 points and 3 assists. Jerami Grant led the Pistons in scoring with 21 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks will take the floor again at home against the Knicks on Friday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 PM on Friday night.

