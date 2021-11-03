CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Report to Congress on Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter

USNI News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the Oct. 19, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (Polar Icebreaker) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program is a program to acquire three new PSCs (i.e., heavy polar icebreakers), to be followed years from now by...

news.usni.org

brproud.com

Cassidy introduces legislation to help Coast Guard veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – Sen. Bill Cassidy and Sen. Bob Mendez introduced a bill that will grant injured Coast Guard veterans the money they are owed from withheld taxes by the Department of Homeland Security. “Members of our Coast Guard and their families deserve to be treated fairly by our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USNI News

Report to Congress on Air Force Tanker Strategy

The following is the Nov. 5, 2021, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Air Force Tanker Strategy Change. As discussed in the CRS report Air Force KC-46A Pegasus Tanker, the Air Force is in the process of replacing its fleet of 396 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft, built in the 1950s and 60s, and 59 KC-10 Extenders, which entered service in 1981. Recent announcements indicate that the planned replacement program is changing significantly from its original form, which Congress may consider in evaluating the FY2022 defense budget requests.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

The Coast Guard Is Vital to Defending Taiwan

As China expands the formidableness of its forces and the frequency of its naval exercises, it is increasingly apparent that Taiwan’s sovereignty may be in jeopardy. A Chinese incursion or major attack might come in the form of an embargo, blockade, airborne assault, cyber war, or amphibious attack — or, more likely, in concert. Taiwan faces the daunting challenge of defending itself from each.
MILITARY
USNI News

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

A second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News. The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imagery company Maxar. The carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
MILITARY
Paducah Sun

Rotary: New commander talks Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard is tasked with a range of responsibilities, and that’s something that Coast Guard Cmdr. Jennifer Andrew helped illustrate Wednesday for Paducah Rotarians. “In the end, basically, we’re a multi-mission, maritime, military service,” she said. “So, you name it, we’re probably doing it or we’ve done...
PADUCAH, KY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
USNI News

246th Birthday of the U. S. Marine Corps

On 10 November 1775, the Continental Congress first established the Marine Corps to assist the Continental Navy in the American Revolution. At the time, Marines were already serving in various State Navies, and their exemplary service convinced the Congress that a Marine Corps would be of great value in winning the Revolution. An article in the June 1923 issue of Proceedings, by Major Edwin N. McClellan, USMC, documents vividly the first years of the U. S. Marine Corps. McClellan’s article gives a detailed account of the founding of the Marine Corps, as well as its recruiting methods, the many services performed by Marines, and even the uniform and salary given to the Continental Marines. Noting the great role played by the Marine Corps in the American revolution, the article begins with a quote from the American writer, James Fenimore Cooper:
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Iranian Navy forces encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker

Iran's state media has published footage of a major incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which Tehran's forces said they ?foiled? the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as Washington looked to enforce its ban on Iranian oil exports. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that units...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY

Community Policy